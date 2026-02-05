Addtech AB: Interim Report Q3 1 April - 31 December 2025

Third quarter (1 October - 31 December 2025)

Net sales increased by 1 percent and amounted to SEK 5,556 million (5,481).

increased by 1 percent and amounted to SEK 5,556 million (5,481). Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 9 percent and amounted to SEK 864 million (790) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.6 percent (14.4).

increased by 9 percent and amounted to SEK 864 million (790) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.6 percent (14.4). Operating profit increased by 10 percent and amounted to SEK 730 million (661) corresponding to an operating margin of 13.1 percent (12.1).

increased by 10 percent and amounted to SEK 730 million (661) corresponding to an operating margin of 13.1 percent (12.1). Profit after tax increased by 16 percent and amounted to SEK 530 million (456) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 1.90 (1.65).

increased by 16 percent and amounted to SEK 530 million (456) and amounted to SEK 1.90 (1.65). The new strengthened organisation was implemented 1 October.

Period (1 April - 31 December 2025)

Net sales increased by 5 percent and amounted to SEK 16,845 million (16,046).

increased by 5 percent and amounted to SEK 16,845 million (16,046). Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 10 percent and amounted to SEK 2,630 million (2,385) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.6 percent (14.9).

increased by 10 percent and amounted to SEK 2,630 million (2,385) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.6 percent (14.9). Operating profit increased by 10 percent and amounted to SEK 2,223 million (2,014) corresponding to an operating margin of 13.2 percent (12.6).

increased by 10 percent and amounted to SEK 2,223 million (2,014) corresponding to an operating margin of 13.2 percent (12.6). Profit after tax increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 1,591 million (1,397) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 5.70 (5.05). For the latest twelve month period earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 7.65 (6.65).

increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 1,591 million (1,397) and amounted to SEK 5.70 (5.05). For the latest twelve month period earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 7.65 (6.65). Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 78 percent (74).

amounted to 78 percent (74). Return on equity amounted to 29 percent (28) and the equity ratio amounted to 41 percent (38).

amounted to 29 percent (28) and the amounted to 41 percent (38). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 2,134 million (1,848). For the latest twelve month period, cash flow per share from operating activities amounted to SEK 11.10 (9.35).

amounted to SEK 2,134 million (1,848). For the latest twelve month period, amounted to SEK 11.10 (9.35). Since the start of the financial year seven acquisitions have been closed, with total annual sales of about SEK 1,025 million. After the period an agreement was signed for an additional acquisition with annual sales of about SEK 415 million.

CEO's comments

Overall, we can sum up a good third quarter with high demand and good earnings growth. Total sales increased by 1 percent, of which 1 percent was organic, with exchange rate fluctuations having a negative impact of 3 percent. An improved product mix, active pricing and good results from acquisitions led to an EBITA growth of 9 percent to SEK 864 million (790), corresponding to a high margin of 15.6 percent (14.4). Earnings per share increased by 16 percent, our net debt in relation to EBITDA is historically low and the Group's financial position is very strong. Our well-diversified operations with entrepreneurial niche companies, which, as of this quarter, are organised into six business areas, continued to generate profitable growth in a partly challenging market.

For the full CEO comment, please see the Interim Report.

Stockholm, 5 February 2026

This information is information that Addtech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8.15 a.m. CET on 5 February 2026.

A phone conference and webcast will be arranged in relation to the report, at 10.00 a.m.

For participation in the conference:

Phone: Register on the link https://events.inderes.com/addtech/q3-report-2025/dial-in

Webcast: https://addtech.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Stenberg, President and CEO, +46 8 470 49 00

Malin Enarson, CFO, +46 705 979 473

Addtech in brief

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of more than SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.