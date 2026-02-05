

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Addtech AB (ADDHY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK516 million, or SEK1.90 per share. This compares with SEK445 million, or SEK1.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to SEK5.556 billion from SEK5.481 billion last year.



Addtech AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK516 Mln. vs. SEK445 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.90 vs. SEK1.65 last year. -Revenue: SEK5.556 Bln vs. SEK5.481 Bln last year.



