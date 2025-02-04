Swedish Logistic Property AB: Year-end report January - December 2024: Continued high acquisition rate and substantial financial flexibility

During 2024, we continued to grow in selected and strategically important logistics areas. We continuously evaluate potential transactions and see promising opportunities to carry out further strategic acquisitions going forward.

Rental income increased by 21%, amounting to SEK 710 m (585).

Net operating income increased by 25%, amounting to SEK 610 m (487).

Profit from property management increased by 31% and amounted to SEK

398 m (303).

398 m (303). Earnings per share increased by 60%, amounting to SEK 2.48 (1.55).

Net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 16% in the period and amounted to SEK 29.39.

Value changes in investment properties totalled SEK 361 m (236).

Sustainable loans amounted to SEK 4,573 m (2,598) at the end of the period, corresponding to 78% (53) of the loan portfolio.

SLP signed its first agreements regarding sustainability-linked financing with two of the company's existing banks.

The output from installed solar panel systems totalled 17.9 MWp (14.2) at the end of the period.

The company completed a directed new share issue of Class B shares totalling approximately SEK 1,100 m, and a new issue of Class B shares in connection with an acquisition totalling approximately SEK 36 m.

11 properties, of which one comprises a building right, were acquired and taken into ownership, with a lettable area of 169,000 square metres and a property value of SEK 1,747 m (1,504).

One new construction project was taken into ownership, with a lettable area of 11,000 square metres and a property value of SEK 208 m.

Two new construction projects were completed, with a lettable area of 29,000 square metres and an annual rental value of SEK 29 m.

Net rental income amounted to SEK 26.1 m (76.3) and the financial letting ratio to 96.5% (94.6).

"In summary, we can conclude that we continue to generate consistent value growth through our established and successful business model. With a strong financial position, a relatively low loan-to-value ratio, and internally generated funds, we have significant acquisition opportunities within our existing capital structure. Steadily declining market interest rates, combined with strong interest from our existing banking partners, provide us with excellent conditions to continue our growth journey and create value through active management, project development, and complementary acquisitions," comments Tommy Åstrand, CEO of SLP.

This disclosure contains information that Swedish Logistic Property is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 4 February 2025, 08:00 a.m. CET.

The interim report will be presented via a recorded audiocast today at 10:00 a.m. CET. Tommy Åstrand, CEO, and Matilda Olsson, CFO, will comment on the results and operations. The presentation material (images + audio) will be available at:



https://slproperty.se/en/ir/reports-and-presentations/

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r6gqdygf

For further information, please contact:

Tommy Åstrand, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 705 455 997



About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,300,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se

