BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are a bit volatile Tuesday morning with investors focusing on earnings and awaiting fresh economic data this week for directional clues.The mood is a bit cautious as trade war concerns linger despite U.S. President Donald Trump striking deals with Canada and Mexico to delay 25% import taxes for a month.Meanwhile, US and China have imposed fresh tariffs on each other, raising concerns about a prolonged trade conflict that could hinder global economic growth.Investors are focusing on earnings updates and await fresh economic data for directional clues.The benchmark DAX was down 7.70 points or 0.04% at 21,397.42 a little while ago.Infineon is soaring nearly 11% following the chipmaker upgrading its full-year revenue outlook a bit. The company's quarterly results have come in stronger-than-expected, easing concerns about continued deterioration in automotive demand. Infineon expects fiscal second-quarter revenue of 3.6 billion euros.Brenntag, Bayer, Covestro, Hannover Rueck and Siemens Energy are up with modest gains.Merck, Rheinmetall, Mercedes-Benz, Deutsche Bank, Beiersdorf and Fresenius are down 1 to 1.5%.Deutsche Telekom, BMW, Daimler Truck Holding, Siemens Healthineers, Commerzbank, HeidelbergCement, Vonovia, Qiagen, Siemens, Volkswagen and Adidas are modestly lower.An uptick in Germany's 10-year Bund yield to above 2.4% is weighing a bit on stocks. Bond yields have moved higher following the U.S. deciding to delay the planned tariffs on Canada and Mexico.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX