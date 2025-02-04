Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Drills 39.7 metres of 1.92 grams per tonne gold, Powerline Deposit, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce analytical results from thirteen (13) diamond drillholes collared within the Powerline Deposit located on the Company's AurMac Project, Yukon Territory. This set of holes targeted the central portion of the Powerline Deposit (Figures 1 and 2) as part of the 2024 AurMac definition drilling program.

Highlights from these most recent analytical results include:

AX-24-595: 31.2 metres (" m ") of 0.68 g/t Au from 17.5 m

AX-24-595: 39.7 m of 1.92 g/t Au from 72.3 m

AX-24-596: 45.0 m of 0.53 g/t Au from 85.6 m

AX-24-622: 12.6 m of 1.60 g/t Au from 318.5 m

AX-24-624: 79.2 m of 0.52 g/t Au from 79.3 m

AX-24-626: 40.5 m of 1.43 g/t Au from 94.8 m

AX-24-627: 32.0 m of 1.56 g/t Au from 41.21 m

AX-24-628: 66.4 m of 0.69 g/t Au from 82.3 m

AX-24-631: 46.6 m of 0.51 g/t Au from 43.4 m

AX-24-633: 33.2 m of 0.73 g/t Au from 133.0 m

"The 2024 drilling program of the Powerline Deposit has clearly defined high-grade gold zones, both on/near-surface and to depth," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "These results have confirmed gold mineralization in the area between Airstrip and Powerline. This largely undrilled section separating the two deposits could add significant high-grade gold ounces with further drilling. Holes 622, 627 and 625 from this gap area returned grades of 1.6 g/t over 12.5m,1.56 g/t over 32m and 1.55 g/t over 5.5 m, respectively, with additional mineralization observed throughout these holes. This facilitates the creation of a larger mining pit integrating both Powerline and Airstrip. The Powerline and Airstrip Deposits remain open to expansion in all directions."

Summarized analytical results of these drillhole assays are presented in Table 1, collar locations in Table 2 and Figure 2 identifies drill collar locations.

Figure 1: AurMac Diamond Drill Grade Thickness Intervals Map. The calculation utilized for the presentation is Au Grade (g/t) x Interval (m). The grade thickness map was calculated using ESRI kernel density method. Where a drillhole has multiple intervals, the highest interval is used in the calculation. Map A: presents all analytical results to January 2024. Map B: presents an update of all analytical results through this February 4, 2025 news release.

The Powerline Deposit is contained within a metasedimentary package which consists of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian age Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits.

Figure 2:AurMac drillhole locations. Location of historic and Banyan completed diamond drillholes used in the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")* (black and blue dots) and collar locations of 2024 drilling (yellow, red and green dots).

*MRE effective date of February 6, 2024, details in Table 3.

Table 1: Highlighted Powerline Diamond Drill Analytical Results.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m*) Au (g/t) AX-24-587 47.8 48.1 0.3 17.30 and 64.2 80.6 16.4 0.59 including 75.3 80.6 5.3 1.66 and 98.9 102.0 3.1 5.03 and 116.7 126.3 9.6 0.39 and 163.1 164.0 0.9 5.14 AX-24-595 17.5 48.7 31.2 0.68 and 72.3 112.0 39.7 1.92 and 142.8 161.4 18.6 0.34 AX-24-596 86.6 131.6 45.0 0.53 and 171.4 187.7 16.3 0.32 AX-24-622 262.1 264.2 2.1 1.52 and 299.1 306.8 7.7 0.33 and 318.5 331.1 12.6 1.60 including 318.5 322.2 3.7 5.00 and 344.7 351.1 6.4 0.59 AX-24-624 26.3 38.4 12.1 0.49 and 79.3 158.5 79.2 0.52 AX-24-625 92.3 107.0 14.7 0.38 and 118.8 124.2 5.5 1.55 and 138.1 151.1 13.1 0.48 AX-24-626 14.0 20.0 6.0 0.33 and 51.3 59.1 7.8 0.41 and 94.8 135.3 40.6 1.43 AX-24-627 41.2 73.2 32.0 1.56 and 101.4 109.4 8.0 1.24 AX-24-628 52.1 65.8 13.7 0.36 and 82.3 148.7 66.4 0.69 including 116.1 123.8 7.7 1.71 and 163.7 182.9 19.2 0.30 AX-24-630 86.0 95.0 9.0 1.20 AX-24-631 43.4 90.0 46.6 0.51 and 118.5 149.1 30.6 0.30 AX-24-633 96.0 102.3 6.3 0.45 and 133.0 166.2 33.2 0.73 and 197.1 202.1 5.0 0.48 and 216.2 216.6 0.4 18.80 AX-24-634 66.8 76.0 9.2 0.39 and 86.5 106.3 19.8 0.37 and 136.3 143.1 6.8 0.40

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID East NAD83_Z8 North NAD83_Z8 Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip (°) Depth (m) AX-24-587 467051 7082852 783 004 -59 213.3 AX-24-595 466951 7082747 779 006 -58 188.9 AX-24-596 467050 7082555 796 348 -61 208.7 AX-24-622 466751 7083600 754 007 -61 368.8 AX-24-624 466950 7082657 788 349 -58 161.5 AX-24-625 466756 7083484 773 098 -59 208.7 AX-24-626 467114 7082607 797 001 -88 185.6 AX-24-627 466751 7083399 775 003 -59 161.2 AX-24-628 466853 7082643 781 004 -58 182.8 AX-24-630 466750 7082646 776 354 -59 194.4 AX-24-631 467040 7083157 781 354 -59 173.7 AX-24-633 466652 7082645 771 000 -60 228.6 AX-24-634 467098 7082975 780 354 -59 161.5

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ-200 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ½ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.? Mr. Gray is a consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (oz.) Inferred Airstrip 0.30 35,243,000 0.75 845,000 Powerline 0.30 312,243,000 0.61 6,158,000 Total Combined 0.30 347,486,00 0.63 7,003,000

Notes: ?

The effective date for the MRE is February 6, 2024, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on March 18, 2024. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ?Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

