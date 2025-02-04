Order to Enhance Rail Network Safety and Increase Efficiency

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today an agreement to provide KinetiX Inspection Technologies to Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer français (SNCF) Voyageurs. The order enables the French national railway company to enhance the safety, efficiency, and reliability of its rail network.

"SNCF Voyageurs is a forward-thinking industry leader that is transforming its transit system by empowering its operations team with the latest inspection technologies," said Roopa Shenoy, Senior Director, Product Manager for Wabtec's KinetiX. "As one of the busiest rail networks in Europe, SNCF relies on us to support its efficient, reliable, and safe service. The KinetiX systems are innovative and offer a real performance boost, which is the result of a strong collaborative working relationship between Wabtec and the Material Department of SNCF Voyageurs.'

The agreement expands the existing use of KinetiX Systems at 13 SNCF Technicentres across France, for axle maintenance and acoustic bearing monitoring, with the addition of TreadView, WheelView, and BrakeView inspection systems. These wayside solutions provide real-time, automated contactless inspection monitoring of the SNCF Voyageurs fleet. Wabtec will support the implementation with a dedicated team that guides SNCF Voyageurs from installation to ongoing maintenance of the technology suite.

The Wabtec KinetiX Inspection Technologies is a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that redefine the inspection and monitoring of rail assets. The wayside systems evaluate the condition of key railcar components, including wheels, brakes, bearings, air hoses, pantographs, and cross keys, delivering a detailed overview of the train's overall health. Integrating machine vision, laser scanning, remote sensing with acoustic and thermal technology, load monitoring, and AI-driven analytics, the technology sets the standard for automating inspection processes, enhancing asset availability and life while significantly reducing operational costs. KinetiX's meticulous inspection analysis can be undertaken while the train operates and moves at line speeds of up to 120 km/h. For more on Wabtec's KinetiX Inspection Technologies, visit the KinetiX Portfolio.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a sustainable rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec's website at: https://www.wabteccorp.com/

