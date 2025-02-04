COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) today reported 2024 fourth quarter and full year results.

For the Fourth Quarter 2024 versus Fourth Quarter 2023:

• Net sales: $923.5 million vs. $732.4 million, up 26.1%. • Operating income: $170.3 million vs. $135.2 million, up 26.0%. • Net income: $137.7 million vs. $119.2 million, up 15.4%. • Diluted EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.05, up 15.2%.

For the Full Year 2024 versus the Full Year 2023:

• Net sales: $3.8 billion vs. $3.4 billion, up 10.2%. • Operating income: $770.4 million vs. $756.1 million, up 1.9%. • Net income: $604.9 million vs. $602.9 million, up 0.3%. • Diluted EPS: $5.31 vs. $5.30, up 0.2%.

Financial and Operating Commentary:

The quarter over quarter increase in net sales of $191.2 million was primarily attributable to sales recorded by businesses acquired during the second half of 2024 and improved unit volume in our U.S. construction related products. Higher net selling prices also contributed to the increase in net sales, as COMEX copper averaged $4.22 per pound during the quarter, 13% higher than the prior year period.

The fourth quarter results include $10.7 million of non-cash expense related to purchase accounting adjustments for the acquisitions.

The Company generated $140.1 million of cash from operations in the fourth quarter, and $645.9 million for the year.

Year-end cash and short-term investments totaled $1.06 billion, and our current ratio is 5.1 to 1.

Regarding the results, Greg Christopher, Mueller's CEO said, " We ended 2024 on a very positive note, and in terms of quarter over quarter operating income performance, the fourth quarter was our strongest of the year. Despite subdued conditions, 2024 was a very solid year, as evidenced by our strong operational cash generation. Moreover, by year end, we successfully completed the integration of our Nehring Electrical Works and Elkhart Products acquisitions. Although they did not contribute to our fourth quarter operating income, we are excited about their progress and market position, and expect they will be important contributors in 2025."

He added, " We enter 2025 with a number of promising initiatives underway, and are committed to reinvesting to strengthen and improve our core operations. In addition, we continue to search for acquisitions that will expand our infrastructure products platforms and provide opportunities to increase our capabilities, particularly in nonferrous metals manufacturing.

We believe that while the impact of the new administration's trade and regulatory policies will take time, they will ultimately prove beneficial to our business. Our concentration in the U.S. and status as a leading manufacturer position us well, as the U.S. remains one of the most secure end markets. All in all, we maintain a positive outlook for our Company in 2025 and beyond."

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Net sales $ 923,536 $ 732,377 $ 3,768,766 $ 3,420,345 Cost of goods sold 668,166 536,383 2,724,328 2,433,511 Depreciation and amortization 22,236 9,250 53,133 39,954 Selling, general, and administrative expense 64,703 51,184 226,696 208,172 Gain on sale of businesses - - - (4,137 ) Gain on sale of assets, net (1,827 ) - (5,780 ) - Impairment charges - 324 - 6,258 Gain on insurance settlement - - - (19,466 ) Operating income 170,258 135,236 770,389 756,053 Interest expense (75 ) (713 ) (410 ) (1,221 ) Interest income 10,695 13,642 53,468 38,208 Realized and unrealized gains on short-term investments 385 21,503 914 41,865 Gain on extinguishment of NMTC liability 1,265 7,534 1,265 7,534 Environmental (expense) income (542 ) 202 (2,218 ) (825 ) Other (expense) income, net (3,774 ) 471 (2,946 ) 3,618 Income before income taxes 178,212 177,875 820,462 845,232 Income tax expense (45,670 ) (46,440 ) (205,076 ) (220,762 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax 8,061 (12,139 ) 2,156 (14,821 ) Consolidated net income 140,603 119,296 617,542 609,649 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,951 ) (58 ) (12,663 ) (6,752 ) Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc. $ 137,652 $ 119,238 $ 604,879 $ 602,897 Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share 111,545 111,556 111,385 111,420 Effect of dilutive stock-based awards 2,415 2,425 2,580 2,242 Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share 113,960 113,981 113,965 113,662 Basic earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.07 $ 5.43 $ 5.41 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.21 $ 1.05 $ 5.31 $ 5.30 Dividends per share $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.80 $ 0.60

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Summary Segment Data: Net sales: Piping Systems Segment $ 592,834 $ 513,938 $ 2,514,096 $ 2,382,573 Industrial Metals Segment 229,017 125,363 818,439 577,875 Climate Segment 112,622 103,933 488,446 500,790 Elimination of intersegment sales (10,937 ) (10,857 ) (52,215 ) (40,893 ) Net sales $ 923,536 $ 732,377 $ 3,768,766 $ 3,420,345 Operating income: Piping Systems Segment $ 148,912 $ 113,634 $ 617,451 $ 569,239 Industrial Metals Segment 14,399 14,972 92,560 76,379 Climate Segment 33,718 25,963 146,054 171,864 Unallocated expenses (26,771 ) (19,333 ) (85,676 ) (61,429 ) Operating income $ 170,258 $ 135,236 $ 770,389 $ 756,053

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,037,229 $ 1,170,893 Short-term investments 21,874 98,146 Accounts receivable, net 450,113 351,561 Inventories 462,279 380,248 Other current assets 40,734 39,173 Total current assets 2,012,229 2,040,021 Property, plant, and equipment, net 515,131 385,165 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,702 35,170 Other assets 730,844 298,945 $ 3,290,906 $ 2,759,301 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current portion of debt $ 1,094 $ 796 Accounts payable 173,743 120,485 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,117 7,893 Other current liabilities 215,033 187,964 Total current liabilities 397,987 317,138 Long-term debt - 185 Pension and postretirement liabilities 11,199 12,062 Environmental reserves 15,423 15,030 Deferred income taxes 25,742 19,134 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 24,547 26,683 Other noncurrent liabilities 11,600 10,353 Total liabilities 486,498 400,585 Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders' equity 2,773,165 2,337,445 Noncontrolling interests 31,243 21,271 Total equity 2,804,408 2,358,716 $ 3,290,906 $ 2,759,301

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Consolidated net income $ 617,542 $ 609,649 Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53,376 40,824 Stock-based compensation expense 26,787 23,131 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 1,147 (84 ) (Income) loss from unconsolidated affiliates (2,156 ) 14,821 Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 4,769 - Gain on sale of businesses - (4,137 ) Unrealized gain on short-term investments (549 ) (24,765 ) Gain on disposals of assets (5,780 ) (1 ) Insurance proceeds - noncapital related 18,900 9,854 Gain on sale of securities (365 ) (17,100 ) Gain on insurance settlement - (19,466 ) Impairment charges - 6,258 Gain on extinguishment of NMTC liability (1,265 ) (7,534 ) Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (867 ) 4,790 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired: Receivables (56,565 ) 30,915 Inventories (32,768 ) 67,903 Other assets (1,046 ) (20,700 ) Current liabilities 24,360 (40,606 ) Other liabilities (1,145 ) (3,497 ) Other, net 1,533 2,511 Net cash provided by operating activities 645,908 672,766 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash transferred 12,005 279 Purchase of short-term investments (21,325 ) (106,231 ) Purchase of long-term investments (6,785 ) - Proceeds from the sale of securities 98,465 55,454 Proceeds from the maturity of short-term investments - 217,863 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (602,692 ) - Capital expenditures (80,203 ) (54,025 ) Insurance proceeds - capital related 6,100 24,646 Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates - 1,093 Issuance of notes receivable (3,800 ) - Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (8,700 ) (3,999 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (606,935 ) 135,080

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, CONTINUED (Unaudited) For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc. (89,107 ) (66,868 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests - (9,312 ) Repayments of long-term debt (222 ) (241 ) Issuance (repayment) of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net 397 (30 ) Repurchase of common stock (48,681 ) (19,303 ) Net cash used to settle stock-based awards (22,865 ) (8,755 ) Net cash used in financing activities (160,478 ) (104,509 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (13,823 ) 5,590 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (135,328 ) 708,927 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 1,174,223 465,296 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 1,038,895 $ 1,174,223

