Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the " Company") is proud to announce its position as one of the first publicly listed companies dedicated to combating the fentanyl crisis following its acquisition of Drug Lab 118 Ltd. ("Drug Lab") and its distribution rights to a portfolio of proprietary fentanyl test kits and other harmful substance tests. Drug Lab's parent company is a narcotic test kit development and commercialization company that has developed proprietary narcotic test kits for which Drug Lab has become the exclusive distributor in North America. With a strategic focus on national security through saving lives from early fentanyl detection and testing at the borders, consumer safety, and retail distribution, Safe Supply through Safety Strips Tech Corp. ("Safety Strips"), a company which Safe Supply has entered into a previously announced letter of intent to acquire, is a leader in the charge in the fight against fentanyl trafficking and overdose prevention by retailing, distributing and educating retailers, consumers and hospitality venues on the benefits of the fentanyl test kits developed by Drug Lab.

Leading the Fight Against Fentanyl Amid Rising Trade Tensions

As fentanyl becomes a top public health and national security threat in North America, Safe Supply is securing its position as one of the premier companies sourcing and distributing fentanyl detection kits. The Company's test kits are designed to empower law enforcement, border security, retailers, and consumers in detecting and preventing fentanyl-related harm.

The fentanyl crisis is one of the reasons fueling a North American trade war, with the Trump administration recently implementing tariffs and economic measures to combat the influx of illicit fentanyl into the U.S. This has also increased diplomatic and regulatory pressures on China and Mexico, which are linked to the flow of illicit fentanyl. With border security and fentanyl interdiction at the center of U.S. trade policy, Safe Supply aspires to be a key player in domestic fentanyl detection and enforcement initiatives.

Key Highlights of Safe Supply's Focus on Becoming a Leader to Support the US Administration in Fighting the War on Fentanyl

Exclusive Distribution Rights to a Portfolio of Proprietary Fentanyl Test Kits acquired from the acquisition of Drug Lab, ensuring differentiated product offerings.





Retail & Government Expansion Strategy Geoff Benic, CEO of Safety Strips, and his team are targeting leading retailers and government officials to bring these test kits to market and expects to provide updates on advisors and brand ambassadors.





Safety Strips has spent the past two years optimizing supply chains, sourcing high-quality detection kits for fentanyl, drink spiking, and other emerging threats to build an entire eco-system of fentanyl fighting test products as it embarked on its mission to save lives.





Policy & Institutional Tailwinds Aligned with Trump Administration's Border & Trade Policy as the Trump administration ramps up tariffs and trade restrictions to combat the fentanyl epidemic, Safe Supply stands to benefit from expanding government initiatives and funding for fentanyl detection technologies.

A Market-Defining Opportunity for Investors

As one of the few publicly traded fentanyl-fighting company, the Company presents a unique investment opportunity for investors looking to gain exposure to a sector so topical with the current trade wars and public safety. With bipartisan political momentum, expanding distribution channels, and increasing consumer awareness, Safe Supply is positioned for long-term growth.

The fentanyl crisis is not just a public health emergency it is also a national security issue. Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply, says, "By being one of the pioneers in the market in fentanyl detection technology, we are building a company that not only protects lives but also offers investors exposure to a sector that will see growing demand for years to come."

Geoff Benic, CEO of Safety Strips, added,

"For the last two years, we have built one of the supply chains for fentanyl and drink-spiking detection kits, with a goal to provide these test kits to law enforcement, retailers, and everyday consumers have access to reliable and accurate testing. Our proposed acquisition by Safe Supply will allow us to scale this mission, and to continue targeting government agencies and retail leaders to combat this crisis at every level. The demand for these solutions is only increasing and we are proud to be at the forefront of this critical fight."

About Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

Safe Supply, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focuses on acquiring, investing in, and developing businesses within the medical, wellness, and technology sectors. The Company is committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging innovative, technology-driven solutions to address critical healthcare and wellness needs.

