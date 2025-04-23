Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $791,200 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable into one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering.

"The successful closing of this financing marks another important milestone for Safe Supply. It underscores the strong belief our investors have in our strategy to lead innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. With this capital, we're better positioned to accelerate our growth, expand our portfolio, and deliver lasting impact at the intersection of public health and innovation," said Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to certain eligible finders (each a, "Finder") cash commissions representing 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions for the Offering raised by each Finder; and Finder's warrants equivalent to 8% of the number of Units issued under the Offering. Each Finder's warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Unit in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per Unit for a period of two years from the closing date of the Offering. PowerOne Capital Markets Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as finders in connection with a portion of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) is a publicly traded investment and development company focused on advancing innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and capital investments, Safe Supply is building a diversified portfolio of companies that leverage data, science, and digital platforms to improve outcomes, drive accessibility, and scale impact.

With a mandate rooted in responsible innovation, Safe Supply is reshaping the future of health technology and wellness by supporting breakthrough ideas that address urgent societal needs. The Company is uniquely positioned at the intersection of public health and technological advancement, aligning long-term shareholder value with measurable community benefit.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Safety Strips Tech Corp and Drug Lab 118 Ltd., Safe Supply offers fentanyl detection strips and drink spiking test kits designed to reduce harm and empower individuals with tools for personal safety. These products are part of Safe Supply's broader harm reduction strategy, providing accessible and science-backed solutions to address growing public health concerns across North America.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit Safe Supply's website at www.safesupply.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements respecting the Company's use of the net proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward- looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets; operational, funding, and liquidity risks. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law.

