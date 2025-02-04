Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Unlocks Significant Shareholder Value With Successful Spin-Off of Reticulate Micro

Now Trading Over $5, Poised for Market Revaluation and Expanded Shareholder Awareness

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), a leader in next-generation security and real-time intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the successful public listing of Reticulate Micro, Inc. (RMXI), a strategic spin-off now trading over $5 per share on the OTCQB market. This event represents a transformational milestone for Cytta shareholders, as the company now holds a highly valuable equity stake in RMXI, potentially worth tens of millions of dollars based on current market pricing. With this new publicly traded asset on its balance sheet, Cytta's financial position has been significantly strengthened, a factor that the market has not yet fully reflected in CYCA's current valuation.

The RMXI spin-off unlocks substantial shareholder value by providing a tangible and marketable asset that enhances Cytta's balance sheet. However, Cytta's current market capitalization does not yet reflect this significant financial improvement, creating a strong opportunity for investors as the market adjusts to the company's true value.

Cytta's Balance Sheet is Stronger Than Ever - Cytta's stake in RMXI is now a publicly traded asset, directly adding marketable value to CYCA's financial position. This provides Cytta with increased financial flexibility to pursue growth initiatives, strategic acquisitions, or other value-enhancing opportunities. A stronger balance sheet enhances Cytta's attractiveness to institutional investors and strategic partners, increasing its long-term credibility and market strength.

The Market Hasn't Fully Recognized Cytta's True Value - Prior to the RMXI spin-off, the market may not have fully appreciated the underlying value of Cytta Corp's holdings. Now that Reticulate Micro is trading over $5, investors will start recognizing that Cytta's market capitalization does not yet reflect the full value of its newly public asset. As institutional and retail investors assess the impact of the RMXI listing, demand for CYCA shares could increase significantly as the market corrects its valuation.

Cytta Has a Proven Model for Generating Shareholder Value Through Strategic Spin-Offs - The successful public debut of RMXI validates Cytta's strategy of developing, scaling, and spinning off high-growth ventures. This is not a one-time event-Cytta now has a repeatable model for identifying promising opportunities, growing them within its ecosystem, and unlocking significant shareholder value through monetization strategies.

Reticulate Micro is Positioned for Growth-And Cytta Shareholders Benefit Directly - RMXI specializes in cutting-edge security and communication solutions for government agencies, law enforcement, defense, and critical infrastructure sectors. As RMXI expands its market reach and revenue streams, Cytta shareholders stand to benefit from any appreciation in RMXI's stock price. This spin-off not only provides Cytta with a valuable financial asset but also exposure to an independent, high-growth company.

What Happens Next? Why Investors Are Watching Cytta Corp Closely - With the RMXI listing successfully executed and trading over $5, investors are closely watching CYCA for a potential market revaluation.

Recognition of Cytta's RMXI Stake - As investors fully grasp the significant balance sheet value RMXI now represents, CYCA's share price could adjust to better reflect this new asset.

Institutional Interest and Analyst Coverage - The RMXI spin-off has a high chance of putting Cytta on the radar of institutional investors and financial analysts, increasing its visibility and credibility.

Strategic Use of Financial Strength - With an enhanced balance sheet, Cytta is now in a stronger position to expand operations, pursue acquisitions, and create additional shareholder value.

Cytta Launching Aggressive Shareholder Awareness and Marketing Campaign - To ensure that the investment community fully understands Cytta's enhanced financial position and growth potential, the company is launching an aggressive investor awareness and marketing campaign aimed at both institutional and retail shareholders. This campaign will focus on driving broader market recognition of Cytta's financial strength, strategic vision, and undervalued stock price, positioning CYCA as an attractive investment opportunity.

Final Thoughts: Why Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) is a High-Value Opportunity Right Now - The market has not yet fully adjusted to Cytta's strengthened balance sheet and newly acquired public asset in RMXI. As awareness spreads and as Cytta executes on its strategic initiatives, investors may begin re-evaluating CYCA's stock price relative to its true financial position.

For those seeking exposure to a high-growth technology company with a proven ability to create shareholder value, a strong balance sheet, and significant upside potential, Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) represents a compelling investment opportunity.

For more information about Cytta Corp, visit https://cytta.com/.

About Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) - Cytta Corp is a technology incubator and accelerator focused on advancing innovations in safety, security, and real-time intelligence. By identifying, developing, and scaling high-impact technologies, Cytta creates, nurtures, and spins off disruptive solutions that address mission-critical challenges in law enforcement, defense, emergency response, and enterprise security. Through a strategic model of incubation, commercialization, and value-driven spin-offs, Cytta is committed to long-term shareholder growth and market leadership in the security and intelligence sectors.

Reticulate Micro, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI), headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, is a video technology company focused on addressing the world's growing crisis in video data transmission and storage. Through its proprietary VAST (Video Adaptive Systems Technology) platform, Reticulate Micro is aiming to transform how organizations capture, transmit, store and share visual data. The Company's battle-tested technology, proven in military applications, reduces video bandwidth, storage, and power consumption by up to 50% while maintaining quality across any network or hardware platform. From defense to AI and enterprise applications, Reticulate Micro endeavors to redefine how organizations handle the growing demands of video data worldwide. With an expanding presence in government, defense, and security markets, RMXI is well-positioned for long-term growth.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Cytta Corp.

Toll-Free: 1-877-CYTTAUS (298-8287)

Local: 1-740-CYTTAUS (298-8287)

Website: www.cytta.com

Email: info@cytta.com

Natalia Sokolova, President & COO

Direct: (424) 333-0595 (or message)

Email: Natalia@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct: (702) 900-7022 (or message)

Email: Gary@cytta.com

Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development

Email: mikeelliott@cytta.com

Phone: (689) 222-8708 (or message)

