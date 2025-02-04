Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Nio Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: NIO) (OTC Pink: NIOCF) ("Nio" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce financial assistance up to a maximum of $400,000 from the Elements08 Strategic Metals Excellence Centre («ELEMENTS08») to improve innovation into metallurgic and mining waste water processes to enable niobium production of its exploration-stage Oka project.

This financial support was granted as part of Elements 08's initiative and considers collaboration between the Company and the Centre technologique des résidus industriels («CTRI»). The expertise of the CTRI with the support of Impact Global Solutions Inc. ("IGS") will be required to develop an optimal metallurgic treatment process and reduce environmental impact from mining waste water. This program supports companies in the mineral exploration sector in carrying out their projects aimed at developing critical and strategic minerals («CSM») from deposits in Quebec and ensuring responsible and sustainable mining.

Hubert Marleau, President and CEO, said, "The Company focus is to derisk the overall project through the advancement of greener processing options and the optimisation of the contained CSM's extraction in adequation with the best practices ensuring optimal environmental, social, and governance outcomes. The Government of Quebec, through this Elements08 initiative and the support of CTRI and IGS, is making crucial investments in critical minerals, and seizing the economic opportunity the clean economy presents in line with our goal to become a critical minerals supplier of choice and create good jobs and economic opportunities for years to come," added Mr. Marleau.

About Nio Strategic Metals

Nio Strategic Metals is an exploration and development company, with a focus on becoming a ferroniobium producer. The Company holds niobium properties located in Oka and near Mont-Laurier and another exploration property in the Province of Québec.

