Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, as well as a premium brand of psilocybin truffles in the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws is thrilled to announce its subsidiary, 4316747 Nova Scotia Limited o/a Happy Caps Mushroom Farms ("Happy Caps") has received approval for a Natural Product Number (NPN), by Health Canada, for their Functional Daily mushroom gummies. This innovative sugar free product, featuring Shiitake and Lion's Mane mushrooms, is now officially recognized for meeting Health Canada's rigorous requirements for safety, effectiveness, and quality.

Happy Caps Functional Mushroom Gummies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/239541_17ab4191c4c9eaee_001full.jpg

With this Health Canada NPN approval, Happy Caps can now officially market their mushroom gummies and their recommended use or purpose/usage:

source of fungal polysaccharides with immunomodulating properties

source of antioxidants

provides antioxidants

The Functional Daily mushroom gummies combine the powerful properties of Shiitake and Lion's Mane mushrooms, two ingredients long celebrated for their potential cognitive and health benefits providing consumers with a convenient and delicious way to incorporate Happy Caps Functional mushrooms into their daily wellness routines.

The formula was designed based on scientific research showing these mushrooms have high potential benefits for daily consumption with very low risk.

"Receiving the NPN for our Functional mushroom gummies is a monumental milestone for Happy Caps and Red Light Holland. This approval underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative wellness products," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "We are grateful for Health Canada's thorough review process, which validates the science behind our product and aligns with our future goals to continue to advance our mushroom gummies through R&D to help those for both mind and body health. They are also sugar-free and delicious!"

Happy Caps Functional Mushroom Gummies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/239541_17ab4191c4c9eaee_002full.jpg

Happy Caps is leveraging its strong retail network to support the projected Spring launch of the new SKU under the Happy Caps brand. With its Mushroom Home Grow Kits available in over 330 retail locations across Canada through seasonal orders, the company plans to utilize these established connections to ensure widespread distribution and accessibility of the Functional daily mushroom gummies.

Happy Caps is poised to release their sugar-free Functional daily mushroom gummies across Canada in around the end of May 2025. Each product will prominently feature the NPN #80137179 issued by Health Canada, ensuring consumers can trust its safety and efficacy.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Red Light Holland. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the Company's ability to produce and distribute functional mushroom-based products, including its functional Daily mushroom gummies; statements relating to the Company's intent to develop, manufacture, and commercialize natural health supplements; statements with respect to Health Canada's approval of the Company's Natural Product Number (NPN) and the Company's potential expansion into additional SKUs or product lines; the Company's ability to maintain regulatory compliance and meet or exceed potential standards or regulations that Health Canada or other authorities may set; statements with respect to future research and development, testing, and product innovation for functional mushrooms; statements with respect to the Company's potential to create standardized formulations and recommended dosages for new natural health products; statements with respect to the Company's plans to launch in markets that may be interested in natural and functional mushroom products; the Company's ability to launch in the Spring of 2025; and the Company's anticipated retail and distribution expansion strategies, including the possible widespread availability of its functional mushroom product line across various sales channels.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Red Light Holland, including without limitation: the future demand for Red Light Holland's functional mushroom products; the Company's ability to continue to develop products that are eligible for and maintain NPNs or similar regulatory approvals; the ability for the Company to launch functional in spring of 2025; no unanticipated expenses or costs arising; and the Company's belief that partnerships, sales channels, and retail networks will enable it to achieve its growth and distribution goals. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what the Company believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the inability of the Company to scale up production or meet demand for its functional mushroom products; the inability of the Company to secure and maintain all necessary governmental and/or other regulatory approvals, licenses, and permits necessary to operate and expand the Company's product offerings; the effect of regulatory and/or political change and its effect on the legislation and regulations surrounding natural health products; negative perception of functional mushrooms in the marketplace; the inability of the Company to complete planned testing and research of its products; the potential that research and test results may differ from existing data or projections; the inability of the Company to launch Functional Gummies or expand its product in the future; the inability of the Company's recommended dosage and packaging to be approved by regulators or accepted by consumers; the Company's ability to establish itself as a leader in the functional mushroom and wellness sectors; the inability of the Company to continue to fund research and development; the inability of the Company to continue its business growth strategies; the Company's limited operating history; reliance on management; the Company's requirements for additional financing; and competition within the broader health and wellness industry.

Final Functional Mushroom gummy Product packaging designs in this release are concepts only and may change before the anticipated launch date.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates, opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239541

SOURCE: Red Light Holland Corp.