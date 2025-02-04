Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Golden Share Resources Corporation ("GSH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its previous press releases relating to the business combination (the "Business Combination") with Lipari Diamond Mines Ltd., it has filed articles of amendment to change the name of the Company to "Lipari Mining Ltd." (the "Name Change") and to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every ten pre-Consolidation Common Shares. The new CUSIP of the Common Shares will be 53630K102 and the new ISIN will be CA53630K1021. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional Common Shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Consolidation and Name Change were approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 31, 2023.

Shareholders with physical certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the Company's transfer agent. All registered shareholders will be required to send their certificate(s) representing pre-Consolidation shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's transfer agent, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary on the procedures for processing the Consolidation of their shares, and for determining their post-Consolidation positions.

Further details regarding the Name Change and Consolidation are provided in the Company's information circular dated April 14, 2023, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company expects to complete the proposed Business Combination shortly and will provide further updates regarding the closing and the anticipated date of listing of the Common Shares on CBOE Canada in a subsequent press release.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the closing of the Business Combination and the timing of trading on CBOE Canada. GSH cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of GSH, including those described in GSH's disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of GSH. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and GSH does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

