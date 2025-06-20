Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe CA: LML) (FSE: 0Y90) ("Lipari" or "the Company") today announces the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today and that all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 7, 2025 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees, the re-approval of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditor of the Company, the special resolution approving the continuance from the Canada Business Corporations Act to the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and the special resolution authorizing the directors to fix the size of the board following the continuance.

A total of approximately 135.4 million shares, representing approximately 92% of the total shares outstanding were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors is set out below and the full voting results on all matters can be found in the Company's Report on Voting Results filed on the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Election of Directors

The number of directors was set at seven with approximately 99.99% of the shares represented at the meeting voting in favor of each of the management nominees.

Nominee Voted For Voted Against Maurice Aftergut 135,390,189

(99.99998%) 2,319

(0.00002%) Luiz Augusto Bizzi 135,390,189

(99.99998%) 2,319

(0.00002%) Paul Zimnisky 135,392,508

(100%) 0

(0%) Augusto Paulino de Almeida Neto 135,390,148

(99.99998%) 2,360

(0.00002%) Hermano de Villemor Amaral (neto) 135,392,467

(100%) 41

(0%) Stephen Woodhead 135,392,508

(100%) 0

(0%) Bruce Ramsden 135,390,189

(99.99998%) 2,319

(0.00002%)

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

Lipari Mining is South America's leading diamond producer, with a strong track record of operations at the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, which has produced over 1.22M carats to date. Lipari is now applying its expertise to advance the highly prospective Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola, marking the next phase of growth for the Company.

The Company is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices. Lipari's Braúna mine is the only diamond mine in the world that recycles nearly 100% of the water used in ore processing, producing a dry tailings product which has potential as a soil remineralizer for the agricultural industry. Lipari's shares are listed for trading on the CBOE Canada exchange and trade under the symbol "LML", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0Y90".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to: the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. All forward-looking statements and information are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, development plans, exploration, development and mining activities and commitments. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the demand for natural diamonds and the Company's ability to benefit from a stronger pricing environment through the remainder of 2025, development plans for the Company's mineral projects and expected mine life. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the impact tariffs will have on the demand for natural diamonds, development plans for the Company's mineral projects and expected mine life. The forward-looking statements made herein are subject to a variety of risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Specific reference is made to the Company's listing statement on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (and available on www.sedarplus.ca) for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

CBOE CANADA OR THE FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256330

SOURCE: Lipari Mining Ltd.