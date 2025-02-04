Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Wins Unified Communications Excellence Award for Fourth Time

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that its NetSapiens® Platform has won the prestigious Unified Communications Excellence Award from TMC. This marks the fourth time that Crexendo has won this award. This esteemed recognition highlights Crexendo's consistent leadership and innovation in delivering solutions that empower service providers and businesses worldwide.

This award adds to a stellar finish in 2024 in which Crexendo was honored with the Generative AI Expo Product of the Year Award and was named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. These awards underscore Crexendo's commitment to solidifying its position as a leader in the UCaaS industry.

"I am very impressed with Crexendo's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "It's inspiring to see such commitment to excellence, and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Crexendo."

Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo, expressed his pride for the continued industry recognition: "Winning the Unified Communications Excellence Award for the fourth time is a testament to the relentless dedication of our team and the trust of our partners and customers. As service providers face significant challenges, such as the end of life for Metaswitch MaX UC, Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform has become the destination of choice for seamless migrations. Our entire team is committed to supporting our partners with innovative, scalable, and cost-effective solutions. This is confirmation that we continue to excel in our mission and on behalf of the entire team I thank TMC for this prestigious recognition."

Crexendo has seen strong demand for its NetSapiens Platform, further cementing its status as the fastest-growing Unified Communications platform in North America. This momentum underscores Crexendo's ability to meet market demands with cutting-edge, AI-driven innovation, a commitment reflected in the twenty-seven industry awards it has earned to date. Crexendo continues to set the standard for unified communications with its NetSapiens Platform rapidly surpassing five million users globally and enabling service providers to grow at twice the industry average.

As Crexendo looks ahead, the company remains focused on driving innovation and delivering solutions that help service providers and businesses achieve new levels of success.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) Crexendo's consistent leadership and innovation in delivering solutions that empower service providers and businesses worldwide, (ii) Crexendo's commitment to innovation, quality, and rapid growth, solidifying its position as a leader in the UCaaS industry, (iii) Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform has become the destination of choice for seamless migrations. Our commitment to empowering our partners with innovative, scalable, and cost-effective solutions remains at the heart of our success, (iv) Crexendo has seen strong demand for its NetSapiens Platform, further cementing its status as the fastest-growing Unified Communications platform in North America, (v) This momentum underscores Crexendo's ability to meet market demands with cutting-edge, AI-driven innovation, (vi) Crexendo continues to set the standard for unified communications, with its NetSapiens Platform rapidly surpassing five million users globally and enabling service providers to grow at twice the industry average.

Contact Information

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire