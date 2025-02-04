Calgary, Alberta and Binghamton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - With reference to the prior news release dated November 17th 2023 regarding the announcement of a strategic relationship, Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (BERLIN: WNF) ("VCT", "Volt" or "Volt Carbon") and Charge CCCV LLC ("C4V") are pleased to announce successful test results from two collaborative efforts: Volt's proprietary lithium metal electrolyte paired with C4V's advanced BMLMP cathodes, and Volt's dry-separated graphite paired with C4V's Green Anode technology. These results represent a positive step forward in the shared mission to advance sustainable, high-performance energy storage solutions.

Volt's Electrolyte Paired with C4V's BMLMP Cathodes

Volt's proprietary lithium metal electrolyte was tested in combination with C4V's advanced BMLMP (Bio-Mineralized Lithium Mixed Metals Phosphate) cathodes. This pairing achieved exceptional results, including enhanced energy density that outperformed conventional lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technologies. Coin cells built using this combination demonstrated stable capacity retention beyond 650 cycles with minimal capacity fade, showcasing the reliability and durability of this innovative solution.

These results highlight the potential of Volt's proprietary electrolyte to optimize the performance of C4V's BMLMP cathodes, creating next-generation solutions for high-energy-density applications. Figure 1 provides a detailed representation of the capacity retention performance, emphasizing the stability and longevity of the tested combination. C4V's SP Series technology is expected to deliver close to 300Wh/kg with BMLMP Cathode, achieving industry leading energy density without any Cobalt or Nickel.

Fig 1; Capacity Retention of Volt's electrolyte paired with C4V's BMLMP electrode.

Note: The test results have not been independently verified.

Volt's Dry-Separated Graphite Paired with C4V's Green Anode Technology

Graphitic rock from Green Battery Minerals Inc.'s (TSXV: GEM) Berkwood deposit was processed using Volt's proprietary dry separation technology at its Scarborough, Ontario facility. The refined material was then integrated into C4V's Green Anode process to produce battery-grade anode electrodes. Performance testing demonstrated a specific discharge capacity of 363.7 mAh/g (0.01V-1.0V at 0.05C), with a first-cycle efficiency (FCE) of 93.6%. These results highlight the superior quality and sustainability of Volt's natural graphite compared to synthetic alternatives.

The results validate Volt's dry-separated graphite as a sustainable and potentially scalable material for energy storage. Figure 2 illustrates the charge and discharge profiles of coin cells utilizing Volt's graphite processed through C4V's Green Anode technology, demonstrating the excellent compatibility and performance of the materials.

Fig 2: Charge/Discharge, coin cells from Volt's Graphite and C4V's Green Anode Process

Note: The test results have not been independently verified.

Strategic Relationship Impact

These results build on the foundation of the November 2023 announcement of a strategic relationship between Volt Carbon and C4V, showcasing the strength of their collaboration. Volt's innovative dry separation process eliminates the need for chemical purification, significantly reducing the environmental footprint of graphite production. Combined with C4V's Green Anode and BMLMP cathode technologies, these advancements aim to set a new standard in sustainable, high-performance battery materials.

Looking ahead, Volt and C4V are advancing to pouch cell development with the ultimate goal to scale these two technologies for larger-format batteries. The next steps include transitioning from coin cell testing to pouch cell testing, optimizing production processes to ensure scalability, and refining the integration of these technologies for use in electric vehicles, grid storage, and other applications requiring high energy density and reliability. The two companies are also exploring opportunities to expand their collaboration, leveraging their combined expertise to deliver cutting-edge, eco-friendly energy storage solutions.

V-Bond Lee, CEO of Volt Carbon Technologies, stated, "These test results demonstrate the incredible potential of our two key technologies - dry-separated graphite and proprietary electrolyte - when paired with C4V's advanced Green Anode and BMLMP cathode technologies. This represents a positive step forward as we build on our strategic relationship with C4V to deliver sustainable, high-performance energy storage solutions, and we are excited to advance to larger-format battery testing."

Clifford Olin, CBO of Charge CCCV LLC, added, "We continue to be pleased with Volt Carbon's progress through our Supply Chain Qualification process and the promising results bode well for our collaboration. C4V's work with Volt Carbon supports our Mission and Vision to bring transcendent Lithium-ion battery technologies that are scalable to the commercial market as we make Energy Storage as clean, green and affordable as possible for everyone."

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on advancing carbon science, with a strong emphasis on energy storage solutions and green energy innovation. The company holds strategic mining claims across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, Canada. Volt Carbon operates a state-of-the-art battery fabrication facility in Guelph, Ontario, and a dedicated Carbon Research Facility in Scarborough, Ontario. For the latest updates on the company's projects and developments, please visit our website at www.voltcarbontech.com.

About Charge CCCV LLC

C4V is a lithium-ion battery technology company possessing critical insight related to the optimum performance of lithium-ion batteries and Gigafactory designs. C4V's discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance. However, more importantly, the C4V Gigafactory offering allows emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V works with industry-leading raw material suppliers and the equipment supply chain to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate "best in class" performance for various applications and end-to-end solutions at a Gigawatt hour scale. Among four different Gigafactory projects across the globe currently under development, with its incredibly scalable business model C4V aims to achieve 100GWh of cell production capacity globally by 2030.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Volt Carbon Technologies Inc,

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.

CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

