Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Enhances Industrial Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Jonathan Rossotto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its industrial recruiting capabilities with the addition of Jonathan Rossotto as a partner in the firm's Industrial Practice.

"Jonathan's expertise in identifying and placing transformative leaders in the renewables, cleantech, energy, transportation, and infrastructure sectors strengthens our ability to serve clients in these rapidly evolving industries," said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice. "His deep understanding of emerging technologies and his success in supporting leadership transformations in these important sectors allow us to further address the growing demand for top-tier talent in these critical areas. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

Prior to joining Caldwell, Mr. Rossotto was a key leader at a global executive search firm, where he specialized in power and utilities, cleantech, infrastructure, and transportation. He has successfully led executive appointments for a diverse client base, including operators, manufacturers, developers, consultancies, and regulatory bodies.

Mr. Rossotto has a strong track record of partnering with organizations at the forefront of innovation, particularly in the cleantech start-up ecosystem. His experience includes supporting companies in commercializing at the Board level, placing CCOs, COOs, CTOs and CEOs to navigate Series A funding and beyond.

Mr. Rossotto began his executive search career in Shanghai in 2009 before transitioning to a European boutique firm in London and later joining a global firm in 2019. His international experience, combined with his nuanced understanding of emerging markets and technologies, allows him to deliver tailored leadership solutions for clients operating in dynamic and high-growth industries.

Mr. Rossotto holds a degree in Modern Languages from University College London.

"Caldwell continues to expand its team with highly skilled professionals who bring a deep understanding of the industries they serve," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Jonathan's proven track record of success is a perfect fit for our culture. We are thrilled to welcome him and look forward to his contributions."

