Dienstag, 04.02.2025
CES 2025: Wie ein €80M Robotikunternehmen 4 Milliarden Medienimpressionen eroberte!!
WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Tradegate
03.02.25
09:36 Uhr
69,08 Euro
+1,86
+2,77 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,7667,1016:35
66,8067,1416:34
ACCESS Newswire
04.02.2025 16:26 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scotts Miracle-Gro: Scotts and Landon Dickerson Team Up To Keep Philadelphia's Fields Safe for Young Athletes

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / Story by Emily Fazio

Originally published by MSN

As the cost of youth sports continues to rise, many families are finding it harder to afford the activities their kids are passionate about. Beyond that, ensuring that families have safe, natural spaces to play is just as important. This is where Scotts, a long-standing leader in the lawn care industry, made a difference with its "Keep It Real" sweepstakes.

Continue reading here

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

The West Philly Panthers coaches and players meet with Philadelphia Eagles player Landon Dickerson to celebrate winning enough Scotts product for a full field makeover. © Scotts / Images provided by alansimpsonphotography.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Scotts Miracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Scotts Miracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scotts-miracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Scotts Miracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
