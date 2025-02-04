Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Shareholder Clearway requests general meeting
Reinach, Switzerland, 4 February 2025 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) ("Evolva") received a letter yesterday by its largest shareholder Clearway Capital Partners ICAV, Dublin, Ireland ("Clearway") in which Clearway requests a general meeting of Evolva shareholders to be held.
Clearway, Evolva's largest shareholder with a latest reported shareholding of 19.325%, requests a meeting of shareholders with the following agenda items and motions (the language in the Clearway letter is reproduced verbatim below):
Agenda item 1: Removal of current board members:
Agenda item 2: Election of new board members:
Agenda item 3: Election of the compensation committee:
Clearway alleges that the current plans of the Board of Directors are not in the best interest of shareholders, which is why Clearway intends to pursue an alternative plan to maximize shareholder value. At the last Annual General Meeting (AGM) of 12 April 2024, the Board of Directors obtained a mandate to pursue opportunities in the area of public mergers and acquisitions, in particular reverse takeovers.
The Board of Directors will review, discuss and comment on the agenda item requests in due course, at the latest when the invitation to this year's AGM is published, which is currently planned for the last week of March 2025. The Board of Directors intends to include Clearway's agenda items on the agenda for the AGM.
Contact Evolva
Additional features:
File: Evolva: Shareholder Clearway requests general meeting
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evolva Holding SA
|Duggingerstrasse 23
|4153 Reinach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 485 20 00
|Internet:
|www.evolva.com
|ISIN:
|CH0021218067
|Valor:
|2121806
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2080931
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2080931 04-Feb-2025 CET/CEST