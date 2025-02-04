aXichem AB: aXichem updates status regarding completion of Feed Additive application in the EU for phenylcapsaicin

aXichem AB (publ), developer of innovative natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces that the company will increase the number of studies, regarding effect, that form part of the documentation for supplementing aXichem's application for Feed Additive approval in the EU for the company's product phenylcapsaicin as a salmonella-inhibiting additive in chicken feed. The company will conduct one additional effect study and assesses, based on previous positive effect data, that this is the only remaining part for a complete application. The extended studies affect the estimated time of submission to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which the company announced in connection with the presentation of the quarterly report on November 29, 2024.

Torsten Helsing, CEO, comments:

"We have conducted three studies in a clinical environment where chickens were exposed to salmonella at a level that is higher compared to what is seen in an industrial production environment. EFSA's regulations require three studies that demonstrate the product's effect in the use for which the application is intended. Two of the studies show that phenylcapsaicin has a statistically significant salmonella-inhibiting effect, which is very positive. However, study three has given us results that we do not believe meet the criteria for a complete application. Our assessment after analysis is that no changes in the study set up are required, but other factors may have played a role for the study result. We will therefore repeat the study, which will take place as soon as the test facility we have chosen makes it possible. This means that we can submit the additions to EFSA at the earliest when the study has been completed and compiled, and the result contains the data we need for the application. We will notify the market as soon as this happens."

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue capsaicin with high purity, where the pungency is greatly reduced.

Production tests and studies have proven the effectiveness of aXiphen® as an ingredient in poultry feed. A production test on on-floor salmonella prevalence, following the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in a regular starter diet, was carried out in a full-scale commercial broiler production trial under farming conditions. The production test included about 1.6 million broiler chickens. The trial concluded that under the conditions of the test, the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in broiler chicken feed statistically significantly reduced the number of farms with salmonella-positive floor boot swabs. The European model for production efficiency, EPEF, showed that breeding efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

The information was submitted, through the care of the contact person below, for publication on 4 February 2025, at 17:45 CET.

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.

More information is available at www.axichem.com.