WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $1.745 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $0.95 billion, or $0.70 per share, last year.Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $868 million or $0.65 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $9.604 billion from $9.314 billion last year.Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.745 Bln. vs. $0.95 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $9.604 Bln vs. $9.314 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX