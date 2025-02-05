BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) has decided to cut several hundred jobs and shut its office in North Carolina. The retailer is focusing on moving employees to its main hubs in California and Arkansas, according to media sources referencing an internal memo.Additionally, Walmart is requesting that office-based employees from Hoboken, New Jersey, and smaller offices relocate to its newly opened headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, or to its office in Sunnyvale, California, the reports said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX