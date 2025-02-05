Regulatory News:

For the first time, Veolia (Paris:VIE), a global leader in ecological transformation, and Mistral AI, a key player in generative artificial intelligence, announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the management and monitoring of industrial sites for water management, waste recycling and local energy production. By combining Mistral AI's cutting-edge technology with Veolia's data and expertise, the two companies are paving the way for a new era of innovation and efficiency, actively contributing to the ecological transformation.

This partnership marks a major step forward in industrial management. Thanks to the integration of Mistral LLM (Large Language Model) with Veolia's data and knowledge base, it will now be possible to have a conversation with the plant, a world first. This innovation will bring unprecedented transparency and modernize plant monitoring, particularly in crucial areas such as personal safety and water consumption management.

By integrating the power of generative artificial intelligence, Veolia and Mistral AI are implementing a unique solution enabling employees and stakeholders to co-pilot water, waste and energy plants through interactive discussions. This represents a further step towards the realization of Industry 5.0 and the emergence of augmented employees, where technology directly supports human expertise.

With more than 3,800 drinking water production plants under management, and more than 3,200 wastewater treatment plants, 865 waste treatment facilities and 48,745 thermal facilities worldwide, Veolia has a unique footprint that will maximize the impact of this innovation. This project will support the objectives of GreenUp, Veolia's strategic program for depollution, decarbonization and resources regeneration.

The two companies bring complementary strengths to the table:

Veolia, with its 170 years of experience, presence in over 45 countries and unrivalled expertise in water, waste and energy management, contributes its operational know-how and in-depth knowledge of industrial challenges.

Mistral AI, with its sovereign capabilities and transparency in the development of AI models, offers an advanced and secure technological solution that guarantees the ethical and responsible use of AI.

The advantages of this technology are numerous:

Simplified access to knowledge: Technicians and operators will be able to automatically access technical knowledge bases and critical data, whether applied to normal or exceptional situations.

Greater transparency: Stakeholders, including customers, will be able to interact with systems in natural language, enabling real-time recommendations and proactive problem-solving.

Improved operational efficiency: thanks to optimized monitoring and precise recommendations, Veolia's industrial sites will achieve new standards of performance and sustainability.

"This partnership with Mistral AI marks a decisive step in our commitment to accelerate innovation and better respond to all the challenges caused by global warming. In line with the GreenUp strategic plan, Veolia plans to increase the efficiencies brought about by digital and artificial intelligence in particular to optimize its customers' water and energy consumption, waste sorting and recycling, and strengthen predictive maintenance. By integrating generative artificial intelligence into the management of our sites and industrial processes, we are strengthening our ability to innovate and optimize our know-how in order to decarbonize, depollute and regenerate resources." Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia.

This partnership highlights how GenAI can help make plants smarter. Over the past few years, plants have increasingly integrated digital sensors and tools. Our models enable these rich data streams to provide more valuable insights for operators and Veolia's customers, contributing to accelerate Veolia's mission to drive ecological transformation. Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia's ambition is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 218,000 employees on five continents, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for managing water, waste and energy that help to radically change the world. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia contributes to developing access to resources, preserving available resources and renewing them. In 2023, the Veolia group served 113 million people with drinking water and 103 million with wastewater services, produced 42 terawatt-hours of energy and recovered 63 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated sales of €45.3 billion in 2023. www.veolia.com

ABOUT MISTRAL AI

Mistral AI is a science and product company aiming at making frontier generative artificial intelligence accessible to all. We build industry-leading, cost-efficient and customizable LLMs and GenAI-powered products and are committed to openness, transparency and to the advancement of decentralized technologies. We are an independent global company headquartered in Paris, present in the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information, mistral.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250205485259/en/

Contacts:

PRESS RELATIONS VEOLIA

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

Tél.+ 33 (0) 1 85 57 86 25

presse.groupe@veolia.com

PRESS RELATIONS MISTRAL AI

François Lesage

EMEA Communications lead

Tél.+ 33 (0) 6 58 19 94 84

francois@mistral.ai