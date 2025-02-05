Loomis AB: Loomis Full-Year Report January - December 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Strong end to a record year

Loomis delivered solid financial results overall with strong operating results for the fourth quarter. Revenue amounted to SEK 7.9 billion with growth across all business lines. The operating income (EBITA) surpassed SEK 1 billion for the fourth quarter, which is our highest ever, and we increased our operating margin to 12.9 percent.

Our strong performance resulted in record high revenue and operating income (EBITA) for the full-year 2024. Revenue for the year surpassed SEK 30 billion with an operating margin (EBITA%) of 12.0 percent. The cash flow from operating activities was more than SEK 4 billion for the year, which in relation to the operating income (EBITA) was 112 percent.

Comments on full-year 2024 and quarter 4

Revenue for the full-year 2024 was SEK 30,442 million (28,707). Revenue grew by 6.0 percent (13.4) of which organic growth was 6.6 percent (7.8). Operating income (EBITA) for the year was SEK 3,642 million (3,077). The operating margin (EBITA) was 12.0 percent (10.7). Net income for 2024 was SEK 1,641 million (1,495).

Revenue for the fourth quarter was SEK 7,926million (7,415). Revenue grew by 6.9 percent (10.2) of which organic growth was 8.0 percent (6.3). Acquisitions contributed with 0.1 percent (3.3) and the exchange rate effect on revenue was -1.2 percent (0.6).

Operating income (EBITA) 1 ) for the quarter was SEK 1,020 million (794). The operating margin (EBITA) was 12.9 percent (10.7).

) for the quarter was SEK 1,020 million (794). The operating margin (EBITA) was 12.9 percent (10.7). Items affecting comparability during the quarter totaled SEK -221 million (-101), primarily driven by impairments, a legal case provision, and ongoing restructuring efforts within segment Europe and Latin America.

Operating income (EBIT) before items affecting comparability for the quarter was SEK 960 million (737) and operating margin (EBIT) before items affecting comparability was 12.1 percent (9.9).

Income before taxes for the quarter was SEK 555 million (457) and net income was SEK 406 million (314).

Earnings per share before dilution for the quarter were SEK 5.89 (4.41) and after dilution were 5.88 (4.40).

Cash flow from operating activities 2) amounted to SEK 1,257 million (1,326) in the quarter, equivalent to 123 percent (167) of operating income (EBITA).

amounted to SEK 1,257 million (1,326) in the quarter, equivalent to 123 percent (167) of operating income (EBITA). Loomis AB has repurchased 590,100 shares during the fourth quarter for a value of SEK 200 million.

New strategic priorities and targets for 2025-2027 presented at the Capital Markets Day in November.

Board of Directors proposes a dividend, for 2024, of SEK 14.00 per share (12.50).

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

