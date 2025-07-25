Loomis AB: Loomis Interim Report January - June 2025

A solid organic growth and strong operating margin

We had a solid performance in the second quarter. Revenues reached SEK 7.4 billion with an organic growth of 3.8 percent. Acquisitions contributed to growth while the strengthening of the SEK had a significant negative impact on revenue for all segments. A favorable business mix, along with higher efficiency, resulted in an increased operating margin (EBITA) of 12.7 percent (11.6), which is the highest margin we have achieved in a second quarter. This led to a significant increase in basic earnings per share, which reached SEK 7.01 (5.65). The cash flow from operating activities in relation to operating income (EBITA) was above 100 percent on a rolling twelve months basis.

Comments on quarter 2

Revenue for the quarter was SEK 7,407 million (7,639). Revenue growth was -3.0 percent (8.0) of which organic growth was 3.8 percent (7.0). Acquisitions contributed with 1.0 percent (3.0) and the exchange rate effect on revenue was -7.9 percent (-1.9).

Operating income (EBITA) 1) for the quarter was SEK 944 million (887). The operating margin (EBITA) increased to 12.7 percent (11.6).

Operating income (EBIT) before items affecting comparability for the quarter was SEK 882 million (834) and operating margin (EBIT) before items affecting comparability was 11.9 percent (10.9).

Items affecting comparability during the quarter totaled SEK -68 million (-97), driven by restructuring within segment Europe and Latin America and positive M&A-related items.

Income before taxes for the quarter was SEK 664 million (550) and net income was SEK 478 million (396).

Basic earnings per share for the quarter were SEK 7.01 (5.65) and diluted earnings per share were 6.99 (5.64).

Cash flow from operating activities2) was SEK 550 million (1,113) in the quarter, negatively impacted by changes in working capital. The cash flow from operating activities was 58 percent (126) of operating income (EBITA).

Loomis AB has repurchased 535,300 shares during the second quarter for a value of SEK 200 million.

The Board of Directors has resolved to continue to repurchase shares during the third quarter 2025.

The acquisition of Burroughs, Inc. was completed on June 1, 2025.

After the end of the quarter, Loomis acquired Cash Central and Sighore-ICS.

Loomis has entered into an agreement to acquire Kipfer-Logistik.

1)Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

