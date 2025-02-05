Penneo A/S: Publication of request to delist Penneo A/S' shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen

Company Release no. 19/2025

Copenhagen, Denmark, 5 February 2025

With reference to Penneo A/S' ("Penneo") announcement published today (no. 18/2025) regarding Visma Danmark Holding A/S' ("Visma") decision to initiate a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining shareholders in Penneo pursuant to sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act, Penneo's board of directors has today, upon request from Visma, decided to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen") to have Penneo's shares (ISIN DK0061283009) removed from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Provided that Nasdaq Copenhagen accepts the request, the delisting will be completed as soon as possible. The last day of trading is expected to be 5 March 2025, being the last business day within the four-week compulsory acquisition period.

Further information - Penneo:

Jostein Vik

Chairman of the Board of Directors at Penneo

Mobile +47 92 22 23 92



Media Enquiries - Visma:

Lage Bøhren

Director of Communication at Visma

Telephone: +47 92 15 78 01

Sindre Talleraas Holden

Head of M&A at Visma

Telephone: +47 93 05 94 69

About Penneo

Penneo combines digital signing and Know Your Customer (KYC) workflows into a single platform that streamlines critical business processes for anti-money-laundering regulated B2B companies.

Founded in Copenhagen and operating throughout Europe, Penneo is fast becoming the go-to platform for companies looking to save time on administrative tasks while ensuring complete regulatory compliance and peace of mind for themselves and their clients. Penneo is already trusted by +3,000 companies - including the world's leading auditors.