NYAB AB: NYAB signs multi-year agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration for basic road maintenance in Boden

The project involves the operation and maintenance of state public roads in Boden, Norrbotten County. The agreement covers both summer and winter maintenance. The road network in the operational area has a total length of 832 kilometers. The contract, with an initial value of SEK 154 million, runs for four years with an option for an additional two years. The project will start on September 1, 2025.

"We are pleased with the trust to contribute to a reliable road network. The road network in the north is an important hub, and the community's residents, businesses, and industries need high-quality infrastructure. We have had a good collaboration with the Swedish Transport Administration and look forward to continuing to deliver safety and quality with cost-effective production to them in the coming years. The agreement gives NYAB an expanded base in the area and involves year-round work, which suits us well. By integrating our current activities in this region and neighboring areas, we can unlock significant potential for synergies and improved coordination," says Mattias Broström, Infrastructure Business Area Manager at NYAB.

NYAB Infrastruktur is a subsidiary of NYAB Group that specializes in challenging road, railway, and bridge construction, water and sewage, as well as maintenance of state and municipal infrastructure. NYAB is already responsible for the maintenance of state roads in the operational areas Överkalix and Övertorneå, as well as Kalix.

Contact:

Mattias Broström, Infrastructure Business Area Manager, NYAB, +46 (0)70 339 11 07,?mattias.brostrom@nyabgroup.com



About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations, with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects within infrastructure, energy, and industrial construction. We provide end-to-end services in engineering, construction, and maintenance to both the private and public sectors. In 2025, we expanded our geographical reach, adding Norway and global regions to our core markets of Sweden and Finland.