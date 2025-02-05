Heba Fastighets AB: Heba reporting strong income from property management FY 2024

Heba is reporting strong income from property management for FY 2024. Income from property management was SEK 216m (271), well above the target of SEK 200m. Excluding commonhold apartment income in 2023, performance is on par with the company's best years. The full-year effect of the sale in 2023 of properties that generated almost SEK 100m in rental income is now fully integrated.

The NOI margin FY increased to 72% as compared to 71% in 2023. The change in the value of properties for FY 2024 was SEK 37.9m (-1,084.5), corresponding an uptick of 0.3% (-6.9).

Heba's full-year performance in 2024 is a sign of strength and shows that we are doing things right. We have outperformed our target for the year. We have a modern property portfolio in attractive locations and a strong financial position. We now have our sights set on the future and are continuing our efforts towards sustainable growth while meeting the needs for housing and community service properties, Patrik Emanuelsson, CEO Heba Fastighets AB.

Energy use had been reduced to a record-low 75 kWh/m2 by the end of the year. The work to reach the target of 40 kWh/m2 in 2030 is ongoing.

Key figures 1 October - 31 December 2024:

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 106.6m (-57.8), corresponding to SEK 0.65 (-0.35) per share.

Income from property management was SEK 46.9m (47.8). The decrease is related to poorer performance in jointly controlled entities and higher interest expenses due to higher interest-bearing liabilities.

Rental income amounted to SEK 143.8m (128.8).

Net operating income (NOI) was SEK 100.9m (86.9).

The change in the value of properties was SEK 70.5m (-80.7).

Heba took ownership in Q4 of an elderly care facility comprising 54 apartments in Enköping.

Key figures FY 2024:

Profit for the year amounted to SEK 98.7m (-712.3), corresponding to SEK 0.60 (-4.31) per share.

Income from property management was SEK 215.5m (270.7). The performance is on par with income from property management in 2023 excluding commonhold apartment income in jointly controlled entities.

Rental income amounted to SEK 561.8m (565.7).

Net operating income (NOI) was SEK 403.8m (402.1).

The change in the value of properties was SEK 37.9m (-1,084.5).

The board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0,52 (0.52) per share.

Heba took ownership in Q4 of an elderly care facility comprising 54 apartments in Enköping.

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Emanuelsson, CEO Heba Fastighets AB, +46 8-522 547 50, patrik.emanuelsson@hebafast.se

Hanna Franzén, CFO Heba Fastighets AB, +46 76-764 63 63, hanna.franzen@hebafast.se

This information is information that Heba Fastighets AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-05 12:00 CET.

About Heba

Heba is a long-term and experienced property owner that develops, owns and manages residential properties and public buildings centrally located in the Stockholm-Mälaren Region. On the strength of our expertise, we offer safe, secure and sustainable homes with high amenity standards for people to enjoy living in throughout various phases of their lives. We create value for shareholders and society through satisfied tenants, safer and more attractive communities and trustful partnerships. Heba was founded in 1952 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB Nordic Mid Cap since 1994. Read more at: hebafast.se