CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.: CTT Pharma Adds Independent Director With NIH/NSF Experience

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / CTT Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CTTH) is pleased to announce adding Dr. Katherine Cole as an Independent Director for CTT. Dr. Cole. a Ph.D. in Pathology from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Following her Ph.D. she spent 3 years at the National Cancer Institute(NCI) at the National Institutes of Health(NIH) where she spent her time focused on anti-cancer mechanisms of novel chemotherapeutic compounds. From there Dr. Cole worked at four different universities as a Biomedical scientist, professor, and eventually as a vice Provost and Dean. She has published twenty-two peer reviewed papers and has been granted two patents related to a human liver cell line. Dr. Cole has been awarded many notable grants including grants from the National Science Foundation(NSF) and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Dr. Cole's professional development as a scientist, an educator and a university-level administrator has provided her with a distinct scientific perspective and an ability to critically analyze meaningful data and research design. Her Ph.D. in Pathology from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and postdoctoral experience at the NIH/NCI in cancer research have positioned her well to not only understand the science behind this technology, but the impact from a human pathological perspective. CTT is honored to have Dr. Cole on our team and looks forward to her contributions.

About CTT Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

CTT has patented technology in The United States, Europe, Canada and many additional countries to allow many actives on a dissolvable strip that include but are not limited to Nicotine, Vitamins, and Pharmaceuticals. CTT believes that there is a need for our technology in many industries, which includes a smoke-free nicotine strip that can be used as a smoking cessation product and deliver drugs that can help with pain management and anxiety. CTT Pharma incorporates micelle technology into its drug delivery. These strips would dissolve quickly, deliver low dose options and offer better bioavailability.

