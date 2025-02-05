BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FI) said, for fiscal 2025, the company expects organic revenue growth of 10% to 12% and adjusted earnings per share of $10.10 to $10.30, representing growth of 15% to 17%.'We are confident in our ability to meet or beat the medium-term outlook provided at our November 2023 investor conference, as ongoing Merchant and Financial Solutions initiatives are having early success,' said Frank Bisignano, CEO of Fiserv.Fourth quarter net income to company increased to $938 million from $870 million, last year. GAAP earnings per share was $1.64, an increase of 13%. Adjusted earnings per share increased 15% to $2.51. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth quarter GAAP revenue increased 7% to $5.25 billion. Adjusted revenue increased 7% to $4.90 billion. Organic revenue growth was 13% in the fourth quarter of 2024, led by 23% growth in the Merchant Solutions segment and 4% growth in the Financial Solutions segment.Shares of Fiserv are up 2% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX