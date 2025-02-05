Adcore Inc.: Adcore Australia Named Winner of Best Large PPC Agency

APAC Search Awards 2025

Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a global leader in marketing technology empowering businesses to maximize their digital marketing potential with its innovative AI-powered platform ("Marketing Cloud"), is thrilled to announce that Adcore Australia have been named winner of the Best Large PPC Agency at the 2025 APAC Search Awards.

The APAC Search Awards are held annually in Melbourne recognizing the very best in search from across Asia and the Pacific region. The accolades are industry-recognised by international judges and experts with deep understanding of the industry and its evolving needs to be at the cutting edge, and the ultimate award for APAC search agencies and teams as well as software and tool providers.

Rob Reynolds, Adcore's Commercial Director, commented "This external acknowledgement by some of the biggest luminaries globally who are adjudging the best agencies is incredible recognition for the great work our team here do day-in and day-out for our wonderful portfolio of ambitious clients. That being said we aren't ones to stare into the rear vision mirror, and this year the best is yet to come in 2025. Watch this space."

To learn more about the prestigious APAC Search Awards, visit this link: https://apacsearchawards.com/welcome/.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Nick Campbell, CFA

Investor Relations

Telephone: 905-630-0148

Email: nickc@adcore.com

Martijn van den Bemd

Chief Partnerships Officer

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: martijn@adcore.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire