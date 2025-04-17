Adcore Inc.: Adcore Secures Flagship Client in APAC, Chosen by Global Retail Brands as Lead Digital Partner

Adds 4 Leading Australian Brands to Portfolio, Representing Over 250 Stores Nationwide

Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a global leader in marketing technology empowering businesses to maximize their digital marketing potential with its innovative AI-powered platform ("Marketing Cloud"), today announced it has been appointed to lead the digital marketing activities for Global Retail Brands, including 4 brands under management.

Adcore is thrilled to add the following four brands to the client portfolio:

House: House is part of Australia's largest specialty homewares retailer with over 160 stores nationally. Their stores are the only destination for all cooking, baking, entertaining and gift giving essentials.

MyHouse: Australian retailer dedicated to helping our customers create a warm personal home.

Robins Kitchen: Robins Kitchen is now very proud to be part of Australia's largest privately owned and fastest growing kitchenware retailer.

Baccarat: Established in 1985, Baccarat® is Australia's largest homegrown cookware brand.

Omri Brill, Adcore CEO & Founder, commented: "We are incredibly proud to be selected once again by Global Retail Brands, this time as their full-service digital marketing partner across four of their most prominent retail brands. There is no greater validation of our solutions than a returning client choosing to expand the partnership. This milestone firmly positions Adcore as the go-to digital partner for retail brands in Australia, and highlights the tangible value our technology and team bring to the table. Our ability to consistently deliver results in a fast-changing digital landscape speaks to the strength of our platform, the creativity of our people, and the trust we've built with clients over time. We look forward to driving measurable growth and innovation for Global Retail Brands in the years ahead."

Global Retail Brands' Sam Arcadipane, commented, "It's been a great time to re-evaluate our online business, finding the strengths and opportunities across all of our online channels, and building upon these to really drive a better user experience with improved optimisation and growth in the new financial year, and we're excited to start that journey with Adcore as our new SEM/SEO partner."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

