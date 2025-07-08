Adcore Inc.: Adcore Partners with Criteo to Expand Access to Performance-Driven Advertising Solutions in North America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a global leader in marketing technology empowering businesses to maximize their digital marketing potential with the Company's innovative AI-powered platform ("Marketing Cloud"), today announced1 a strategic partnership with Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem for brands, agencies, retailers and media owners, in North America effective throughout 2025.

Through this collaboration, Adcore will harness Criteo's AI-powered advertising solutions into its proprietary Marketing Cloud, enhancing its ability to deliver personalized, performance-driven campaigns to clients across North America. The partnership enables Adcore to provide expanded access to cutting-edge tools, deeper commerce insights, and premium support - unlocking new opportunities for growth in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Omri Brill, Adcore CEO and Founder, commented, "Our North American partnership with Criteo is an exciting development. Adcore's proven success across the region, combined with our deep insight into market trends, positions us perfectly to deliver even greater value to our customers with the addition of Criteo to our toolbox. This collaboration opens the door to exciting new opportunities, allowing us to reach and support even more businesses, an opportunity we deeply value. I am confident that this venture will drive outstanding benefits for our partners, customers, and stakeholders alike."

Criteo's Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners globally, enabling them to activate first-party data and AI to reach consumers throughout the entire purchase journey. This partnership further cements Adcore's role as a key player in helping brands scale their digital marketing efforts with precision and impact.

Notes

The agreement referenced in this press release was executed March 2025 and effective throughout 2025. The purpose of this announcement is solely to publicly disclose the agreement.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

