MineHub's advanced digital platform enables metals and mining companies to navigate supply chain disruptions amid evolving trade policies and tariff situations.

Proven solutions enhance transparency, facilitate collaboration, and strengthen risk management across global supply chains.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, reaffirms its commitment to supporting companies with its established platform designed to manage the complexities arising from evolving tariff situations.

Global trade policies are undergoing significant review, introducing uncertainty into the metals supply chain. The imposition of new tariffs and the potential for sudden policy adjustments compel companies to reassess their supply chain strategies. These uncertainties can lead to increased inventory holding costs, disrupted supply lines, and challenges in sourcing materials efficiently.

"In the face of ongoing trade uncertainties, companies need agile and transparent supply chains to stay competitive," said Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub. "Trade policy shifts and disruptions highlight the urgent need for digital solutions that provide real-time visibility and robust risk management. With MineHub, companies can efficiently navigate these complexities, gain a competitive edge, and build more resilient, future-proof supply chains."

Impact on the Metals Industry

Although immediate threats of tariffs may fluctuate, uncertainty continues to affect manufacturing and supply chains worldwide. Key suppliers of metals like aluminum play a critical role in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction. For example, Canada supplies approximately two-thirds of the United States' primary aluminum needs1. The integrated aluminum supply chain between the U.S. and its neighbors is still facing potential disruptions, compelling companies to hold more inventory to mitigate risks-adversely affecting their balance sheets and profitability2.

Manufacturers are considering alternative sourcing options from regions such as the Middle East and India. However, shifting to new supply lanes introduces logistical complexities and heightened physical risks. Expertise is crucial when facilitating transactions along new routes; companies with deep knowledge of these markets play a pivotal role2.

Environmental Compliance and Supply Chain Considerations

Switching to alternative sources can present environmental reporting challenges such as the carbon footprint of manufactured products and would need to be considered and managed. This shift may impact compliance with environmental regulations like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and unless managed accordingly, could affect relationships with environmentally conscious markets3.

Longer and more fragmented supply chains also elevate supply risks for manufacturers. Critical industries, including defense and energy, rely on a stable supply of essential metals and minerals3.

In the recycling sector, the situation is equally impactful. Approximately 90% of U.S. aluminum scrap imports come from Mexico or Canada4. Retaliatory tariffs could significantly impact the scrap trade which would further complicate supply chain dynamics.

MineHub's Comprehensive Solutions

To address these multifaceted challenges, MineHub offers a suite of proven tools that enhance supply chain resilience:

Real-Time Visibility: Track global shipments seamlessly to anticipate and mitigate supply disruptions. The platform provides up-to-date tracking information, ensuring stakeholders are informed of any delays or changes in transit times.

Leverage advanced forecasting tools to understand potential delays and adjust inventory levels proactively. Companies can optimize stock levels to balance holding costs against potential shortages, improving profitability.

Utilize the platform to adjust order volumes, access essential shipping documents and contracts in a secure and centralized location. Enhanced communication ensures all parties remain aligned amidst changing regulations, reducing legal risks.

Monitor exposure to supply chain risks and assess how alternative sourcing affects your supply mix and emissions profile. These tools help companies meet compliance requirements and uphold sustainability commitments.

Customer-Centric Benefits

By leveraging MineHub's platform, companies in the metals and mining sector can:

Enhance Operational Efficiency: Streamline processes and improve transparency across the supply chain, reducing delays and errors.

Adapt to Market Changes: Swiftly adjust to evolving trade policies and market conditions, maintaining competitiveness.

Reduce Risks: Strengthen risk management practices to mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions.

Support Sustainability Goals: Make informed sourcing decisions that consider environmental impact, aligning with global sustainability initiatives.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

