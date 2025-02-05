BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Datasea Inc. (DTSS), a digital technology company, Wednesday announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on December 31, 2024.Datasea expects revenue for the quarter to reach approximately $20.5 million, representing an 81 percent increase from the $11.3 million reported during the same period last year.This growth is largely attributed to the company's ongoing expansion in the 5G+AI multimodal digital business and its increasing penetration in the Chinese market.Additionally, the strategic placement of acoustic high-tech products in over 400 retail stores across China is expected to further boost results in the coming quarters.DTSS is currently trading at $2.00 up 0.93 percent or $0.02 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX