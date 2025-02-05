Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JE9Q | ISIN: SE0010832204 | Ticker-Symbol: 6N5
Frankfurt
05.02.25
08:09 Uhr
15,250 Euro
-0,140
-0,91 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,72015,93019:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2025 16:17 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Cibus closes a previously communicated acquisition of nine grocery stores in Denmark at an underlying property value of DKK 260.5m corresponding to ca. EUR 34.9m

Finanznachrichten News

Cibus closes a previously communicated acquisition of nine grocery stores in Denmark at an underlying property value of DKK 260.5 million corresponding to ca. EUR 34.9 million. The acquisition of the nine grocery stores constitutes part two of the previously announced acquisition of 31 grocery stores in Denmark, which was announced in a press release on December 18, 2024.

"We are pleased to announce that the second part of the previously communicated acquisition of 31 properties in Denmark took place earlier today and all nine properties involved have been acquired. Our Danish portfolio now consists of more than 70 grocery stores and the total Cibus portfolio consists of over 640 properties in Europe. We continue to actively analyse new potential acquisitions in line with our slogan 'Converting food into yield'," says Christian Fredrixon, CEO Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB.

For a detailed description of the property portfolio, please read further at Cibus press release dated 18 December 2024.

February 5, 2025

For further information, please contact:

Christian Fredrixon, CEO
christian.fredrixon@cibusnordic.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO
pia-lena.olofsson@cibusnordic.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns more than 640 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop Sweden, S Group, Rema 1000, Dagrofa, Carrefour and Lidl.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.