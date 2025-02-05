Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Cibus closes a previously communicated acquisition of nine grocery stores in Denmark at an underlying property value of DKK 260.5m corresponding to ca. EUR 34.9m

Cibus closes a previously communicated acquisition of nine grocery stores in Denmark at an underlying property value of DKK 260.5 million corresponding to ca. EUR 34.9 million. The acquisition of the nine grocery stores constitutes part two of the previously announced acquisition of 31 grocery stores in Denmark, which was announced in a press release on December 18, 2024.

"We are pleased to announce that the second part of the previously communicated acquisition of 31 properties in Denmark took place earlier today and all nine properties involved have been acquired. Our Danish portfolio now consists of more than 70 grocery stores and the total Cibus portfolio consists of over 640 properties in Europe. We continue to actively analyse new potential acquisitions in line with our slogan 'Converting food into yield'," says Christian Fredrixon, CEO Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB.

For a detailed description of the property portfolio, please read further at Cibus press release dated 18 December 2024.

February 5, 2025

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns more than 640 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop Sweden, S Group, Rema 1000, Dagrofa, Carrefour and Lidl.