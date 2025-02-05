WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) released earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $255.20 million, or $3.01 per share. This compares with $274.80 million, or $2.88 per share, last year.Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.14 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $1.47 billion from $1.42 billion last year.Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $255.20 Mln. vs. $274.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.01 vs. $2.88 last year. -Revenue: $1.47 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX