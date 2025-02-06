London, United Kingdom and Helsinki, Finland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of rugged and reliable mobile solutions, today announced the availability of the Sonim Spot H100 4G LTE mobile hotspot in Europe. The device is available through distributors and resellers with plans to launch later this month through mobile operator Telia in Finland. This launch reinforces Sonim's growing presence in Europe, expanding its innovative Connected Solutions portfolio across the region.

The Sonim Spot H100 is the third model from the new portfolio of Sonim mobile hotspots, tailored for budget-conscious users needing secure and dependable internet connectivity in an ultra-compact form factor. It is perfect for professionals, adventurers, and anyone requiring a reliable, always-on internet connection that smartphone mobile hotspot features cannot provide.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in Europe with the introduction of the Sonim Spot H100 through one of the region's most trusted telecom providers," said Simon Rayne, GM and SVP of EMEA and APAC for Sonim. "This launch represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver robust and reliable mobile solutions to a global audience."

The device is backed by a 2-year warranty and exemplifies the Sonim commitment to top-quality, reliable connectivity solutions. Key features include:

LTE Cat-13 Performance with Wi-Fi 5: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 Modem-RF system, the H100 supports up to 300 Mbps download and up to 150 Mbps upload, outperforming many competitors limited to 50 Mbps upload, and ensuring a superior experience for high-demand applications such as video calls and large file transfers while supporting up to 32 devices simultaneously.

User-Friendly Interface: An intuitive color display makes managing connections straightforward.

An intuitive color display makes managing connections straightforward. Compact Design: Roughly the size of a deck of playing cards, the H100 fits effortlessly into a pocket or bag, offering ultimate portability for users who need reliable connectivity wherever they roam.

For more information about the Sonim Spot H100, visit https://www.sonimtech.com/products/hotspots/h100-mobile-hotspot

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged and rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the impact of announced products on Sonim's business and Sonim's discussion of its expansion strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; Sonim's entry into the data device sector could divert our management team's attention from existing products; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

