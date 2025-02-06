TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK) Thursday reported profit before tax of 10.848 billion yen for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2024, 70 percent lower than 36.206 billion yen in the same period a year ago, primarily impacted by higher expenses.Net profit decreased to 6.262 billion yen or 18.02 yen per share from 24.973 billion yen or 71.72 yen per share last year.Revenue for the period declined 3.1 percent to 512.671 billion yen from 528.912 billion yen in the previous year.For the full year, the company expects profit before tax to decline 48.4 percent year-over-year to 22 billion yen. Revenue for the year is expected to be up 0.4 percent to 720 billion yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX