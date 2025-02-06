TOKYO, Feb 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, announces the launch of a new model of its "Ene-Conductor" Heat Source Control System for integrated control of centrifugal chillers and peripheral equipment such as chilled water pumps, cooling water pumps, and cooling towers. The new EC-8 model, to be added to the lineup this spring, allows for control of up to 8 centrifugal chiller units. With these features, the new model can be more widely used and installed in overseas large-scale facilities, as well as enhancing the energy conservation for the whole facilities.Ene-Conductor incorporates the operational and control knowledges and experiences as a centrifugal chiller manufacturer, offering a packaged solution with higher energy-saving control functions, such as controlling the number of centrifugal chillers, controlling the variable flow rate of chilled water and cooling water. With these packaged features, the new model automatically determines the optimal operation of the entire air conditioning system, reducing power consumption by up to approximately 26%.(Note1) In addition, because the repeated system design in each project and workload for installation can be reduced, the system can be installed easily. Furthermore, Ene-Conductor can be added to existing facilities, therefore, even without renewing and updating facilities, it is possible to install the Ene-Conductor and realize further energy savings.The EC-8 model supports both the individual pump system(Note2) and the multiple pump system(Note3) widely used in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. For the communication protocol for exchanging information between machines and sensors, the BACnet protocol has been added in addition to Modbus. This makes it possible to real-time data exchange with a higher-level supervisory control device, improving responsiveness. In addition, there is less wirings (signal cables), therefore, construction management is also easier. These additional features allow the system to be installed in a broader range of facilities especially in overseas.MHI Group has made a declaration to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, and is working to reduce CO2emissions from its own plants and other production-related facilities, as well as reduce the CO2emissions at customer facilities that use MHI Group products. As a part of MHI Group, MHI Thermal Systems supplies a large number of centrifugal chillers for general air conditioning, factory air conditioning, and district heating and cooling, boasting the top market share in Japan in this field. Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to respond to customer needs, and by delivering centrifugal chillers and thermal solution products with a low environmental load, contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral world.(1) Comparison between three standalone units of MHI Thermal Systems' JHT-Y75I centrifugal chiller (700 refrigeration tons), and the same units controlled by Ene-Conductor.(2) A system in which primary cold and hot water pumps or cooling water pumps are connected by piping individually to a centrifugal chiller or other heat source, supplying cold and hot water or cooling water.(3) A system in which a single or several primary cold and hot water pumps or cooling water pumps are branched by a common pipe to several centrifugal chillers or other heat source, with cold and hot water or cooling water supplied as necessary.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.