Solar Foods Oyj: KelpEat introduces Solein-powered protein snacks

Solar Foods Oyj, press release 6 February 2025

KelpEat introduces Solein®-powered protein snacks

Solein® takes another step towards larger-scale commercial use as KelpEat, the pioneering Italian food innovator dedicated to revolutionizing sustainable nutrition, introduces a Solein-powered high-protein snack. KelpEat will present the product crafted with EU-farmed seaweed and Solein-the microbial protein produced out of thin air-in the Pitti Taste food fair in Florence 8-10 February.

By using Solein as an ingredient in their crackers, KelpEat is pushing the boundaries of sustainable food production. The microbial protein Solein and ocean-based dried kelp naturally complement each other in taste and nutrition: the crackers contain over 35% protein, with a complete amino acid profile. The innovative snack also contains vitamins B12 and B9, minerals, and antioxidants, such as calcium and magnesium.

"Using Solein enables us to create a truly disruptive innovation-one that delivers complete nutrition, environmental responsibility, and a bold step towards food sovereignty. Combined with Solein, whose production is independent of land use, weather or climate conditions, the crackers represent a radical sustainability statement, ushering in a new era of climate-positive foods and setting a new benchmark for sustainable food solutions. At Pitti Taste, we are proud to introduce a product that represents the next frontier in sustainable eating", says Luca Cerruti, CEO of KelpEat.

KelpEat is looking to build a movement towards a healthier and more sustainable future. By developing innovative and nutritious products, KelpEat aims to create food solutions that are good for both people and the planet. After presenting the new product at Pitti Taste, KelpEat plans to introduce the product to consumers in the US market, one of the primary global markets for high-protein products.

Pitti Taste in Florence is a globally significant event, showcasing Italy's finest culinary craftmanship, high-quality products and innovations. The event attracts buyers, food companies and other industry professionals from around the world.

Revolutionising food with Solein®

The Finnish food technology company Solar Foods is on a mission to transform global food systems by decoupling protein production from traditional agriculture. Solein has received the novel food approval in Singapore and the self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognised as Safe) status in the United States, and the company expects to receive the EU Novel Food approval during 2026.

Solar Foods' journey is at a turning point as the company is advancing from pioneering technological development to executing its global business strategy. The reviewed strategy, published in December 2024, focuses on the commercialization of the novel protein, first targeting the Health & Performance nutrition market - a segment where consumers demonstrate a high demand for nutrition-dense products that deliver high nutrition, taste, and sustainability, with low fat and sugar - paving the way for broader adoption.

"The product introduced by KelpEat is a perfect example of how Solein can perform exceptionally well in real-world applications in high-protein products and in the healthy snacking segment. Solein fits seamlessly into existing consumer product categories, adding protein and other nutrients while minimizing the environmental impact without losing the tastes people are accustomed to", says Juan Manuel Benitez-Garcia, Chief Commercial Officer of Solar Foods.

Through a groundbreaking fermentation process, Solein is cultivated using air and electricity as its primary resources. Its production is independent of weather and climate conditions, land use and large-scale water consumption, making it one of the most sustainable proteins in the world. Besides groundbreaking sustainability, Solein is also a nutritional powerhouse with 75% protein content, complete with all nine essential amino acids, dietary fiber, fats, and essential minerals, including iron and B vitamins. Furthermore, it is entirely GMO-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan.

"Solein can tick off all the major "free from" claims while delivering superior nutrition and taste, along with the most sustainable profile the market has seen. Solein excels in products in the health and performance segment, as well as nutrient-dense products specifically designed for consumers with dietary needs related to for example diabetes or weight management", Benitez Garcia continues.

What is Solein?

Solein is an all-purpose protein grown with the air we breathe: The unique bioprocess takes a single microbe, one of the billion different ones found in nature, and grows it by fermenting it using air and electricity. Solein is a nutritionally rich and versatile ingredient which can replace protein virtually in any food. Solein can also be used as a fortifier to complement the nutritional profile of various foods: it can be a source of iron, fiber and B vitamins, and it can also bring different techno-functionalities into food products. Learn more at www.solein.com.

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.

KelpEat is a pioneering Italian food tech company on a mission to revolutionize sustainable nutrition through the power of seaweed. By developing innovative and nutritious products, KelpEat aims to create food solutions that are both good for people and the planet.