Solar Foods Oyj: The Japanese food giant Ajinomoto continues to introduce new Solein-powered products in Singapore

Solar Foods Oyj, press release 26 March 2025 at 10.45 EET

The Japanese food giant Ajinomoto continues to introduce new Solein®-powered products in Singapore

Under its conscious brand Atlr.72®, the leading Japanese food manufacturer The Ajinomoto Group is introducing three flavours of ice cream powered by Solein. Ajinomoto plans to expand the brand beyond sweets to include daily food options, aiming to provide a food experience that allows people to enjoy eating while contributing to a better future for people and the planet.

The Japanese food giant Ajinomoto's conscious brand Atlr.72® promotes a new food lifestyle that is healthful and environmentally conscious, responding to consumers' growing demand for healthy and sustainable products. The first limited-edition products of the brand, Flowering Mooncakes and Ice Cream Sandwiches, both powered by Solein, were launched in September 2024. This spring, the story of Atlr.72® continues as Ajinomoto launches the Atlr.72® Flowering Ice Cream in three flavours, all powered by Solein.

Atlr.72® envisions opening a flagship store that showcases the brand's global vision in future. Ajinomoto plans to expand the brand beyond casual, enjoyable sweets to include daily food options, aiming to provide a food experience that allows people to enjoy eating while contributing to a better future for people and the planet.

Solar Foods and Ajinomoto entered into a strategic product development partnership already in 2023.

"We are proud to support the Ajinomoto Group on promoting a new food lifestyle including healthier and more environmentally friendly snacking and food consumption occasions. Solein as an ingredient is a great fit for these kinds of products: it brings superior nutritional values, taste, and functionality, with minimal environmental impact. Solein's production is independent of weather and climate conditions, land use and large-scale water consumption, making it the most sustainable protein in the world. Consumers are continuously looking for healthier and more sustainable indulgence alternatives and we are very excited to see Ajinomoto bringing innovations to consumers", says Juan Manuel Benitez Garcia, the Chief Commercial Officer of Solar Foods.

Delicious treats for a more sustainable future

The Atlr.72® Flowering Ice Cream will be available in three flavours: Vanilla with mochi, Chocolate with lemon peel and Salty caramel with nuts. All flavours are powered by Solein, which gives the ice creams creamy consistency and rich mouthfeel and helps reduce the environmental impact of the products.

All products are delicately adorned with colorful cookies shaped like flowers and birds, conveying the brand's message of leaving a beautiful nature and planet for the future. The ice cream's sunny yellow hue is derived from Solein's natural carotenoids, symbolizing the earth element in Chinese philosophy and highlighting Atlr.72®'s focus on contributing to a better future for people and the planet by caring for the nature.

The products are available starting 28 March at the Atlr.72®'s food truck, which will rove around Singapore delivering the first-of-its-kind ice cream experience.

What is Solein?

Solein is an all-purpose protein grown with the air we breathe: The unique bioprocess takes a single microbe, one of the billion different ones found in nature, and grows it by fermenting it using air and electricity. Solein is a nutritionally rich and versatile ingredient which can replace protein virtually in any food. Solein can also be used as a fortifier to complement the nutritional profile of various foods: it can be a source of iron, fibre and B vitamins, and it can also bring different techno-functionalities into food products. Learn more at www.solein.com.

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.

About Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

The Ajinomoto Group will contribute to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet with "AminoScience" based on the corporate slogan "Eat Well, Live Well.". The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 34 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2023, sales were 1.4392 trillion yen (9.9 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.