Solar Foods Oyj: Solar Foods receives an order for Solein from Ambrosia Collective in the United States

Solar Foods Oyj, press release 12 January 2026 at 10 EET

Solar Foods receives an order for Solein® from Ambrosia Collective in the United States

Sports nutrition and health supplement brand, Ambrosia Collective aims to introduce a Solein® -powered ready-to-mix protein powder for consumers in the United States. The product will be launched under their brand Planta, and a limited amount of products is intended to be available for consumers during the first quarter of 2026. The ready-to-mix protein powder will be one of the first Solein-powered protein powder products available for consumers anywhere in the world.

Ambrosia is a sports nutrition and health supplement company which develops and produces performance-focused, vegan-friendly products and simultaneously educates consumers about all approaches and ideas related to unlocking their highest potential. The company offers a wide selection of products for active lifestyles, ranging from protein supplements and health & wellness products to boosting performance and supporting weight management.

"Ambrosia was formed to take the human body to the next level, using real science and independently researched ingredients. We develop and produce breakthrough natural products with real science and innovative ingredients. In the case of Planta we have combined this with incredible flavor profiles that make your protein shake something to look forward to every day! We are very excited to use Solein, a truly ground-breaking ingredient with great nutritional and environmental value - combining leading-edge science with nature's own harvest", says Sean Torbati, co-founder of Ambrosia Collective.

Solar Foods is commercialising Solein in the United States, focusing first on the Health & Performance nutrition market. Before the United States, Solein-powered products have been available for consumers in Singapore.

"The Health & Performance nutrition category is growing continuously in the United States, and Solein excels as an ingredient in this category's products. It's beyond exciting to see the first Solein-powered products being launched in the significant market by different Health & Performance nutrition companies. We continue to work closely with customers to support developing products for consumers, says Rami Jokela, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Foods.

What is Solein?

Solein is an all-purpose protein grown with the air we breathe: The unique bioprocess takes a single microbe, one of the billion different ones found in nature, and grows it by fermenting it using air and electricity. Solein is a nutritionally rich and versatile ingredient which can replace protein virtually in any food. Solein can also be used as a fortifier to complement the nutritional profile of various foods: it can be a source of iron, fibre and B vitamins, and it can also bring different techno-functionalities into food products. Learn more at www.solein.com.

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.

About Ambrosia

Ambrosia is a premium performance nutrition brand built at the intersection of science, taste, and real-world results. Known for its relentless focus on formulation integrity, Ambrosia creates products that go beyond trends, prioritizing clinically backed ingredients, transparent dosing, independent testing, and flavors that people genuinely look forward to using every day. From athletes and high performers to everyday individuals committed to better health, Ambrosia exists to raise the standard of what nutrition supplements should be: effective, enjoyable, and uncompromising in quality. https://ambrosiacollective.com/