

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINF) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY89.749 billion, or JPY91.82 per share. This compares with JPY82.441 billion, or JPY81.54 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to JPY1.164 trillion from JPY1.151 trillion last year.



Ajinomoto Co., Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY89.749 Bln. vs. JPY82.441 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY91.82 vs. JPY81.54 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.164 Tn vs. JPY1.151 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 133.56 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.600 T



