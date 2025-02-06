WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $505 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $432 million or $1.76 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $2.783 billion from $2.609 billion last year.Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $505 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.06 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.783 Bln vs. $2.609 Bln last year.The company's fourth-quarter net earnings were supported by a rise in revenue and an income tax benefit of $169 million, compared with an expense of $124 million recorded for the same period last year.Looking ahead, for the first quarter, Hilton anticipates a net profit of $373 million or $1.52 per share to $388 million or $1.58 per share. Earnings per share, adjusted for special items, are projected to be $1.57 to $1.63 per share.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For the full-year 2025, HLT expects net income of $1.829 billion or $7.45 per share to $1.858 billion or $7.56 per share. Earnings per share, adjusted for special items, are projected to be $7.71 to $7.82 per share, below analysts' forecast of $8.01 per share.In February, the Board has authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid on March 28 (record date February 21).Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX