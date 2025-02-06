Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shares are now listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "DO80".

This listing will enhance the Company's visibility and accessibility to European investors, particularly in Germany, one of the world's largest and most active investment markets. With this listing, the Company's shares will be cross listed on the TSX Venture and the FSE, one of the largest stock exchanges in the world. The Company anticipates that the Frankfurt listing will increase trading liquidity, provide broader access to investors, and enhance international exposure.

The German market represents a significant opportunity for Atomic Minerals, with over twelve million active investors and one of the largest pools of institutional capital in Europe. The FSE is among the top global exchanges, handling over 90% of German equity trading and providing exposure to a deep and liquid investment market.

"We are excited to announce our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which will allow European investors easier access to Atomic Minerals as we advance our uranium exploration projects across North America," stated Clive Massey, President & CEO of Atomic Minerals. "With Germany's increasing focus on securing stable energy resources, we believe European investors will recognize the long-term value of our uranium assets."

About Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest securities trading venues and the third-oldest stock exchange globally. With a market capitalization exceeding $2 trillion USD, it ranks as the 12th largest stock exchange by market cap. It is home to over 1,000 international companies, offering unparalleled access to both retail and institutional investors. The FSE provides high liquidity and a well-regulated trading environment, making it a preferred listing destination for global resource companies seeking European capital.

Board Changes

The Company announces that Foster Wilson has resigned from the Board of Directors and the Board extends its gratitude to Mr. Wilson for his service and contributions. The Company is actively evaluating candidates to appoint a new board member in the near future.

Project Portfolio Update

Following a strategic review of its project portfolio, the Company has elected to discontinue its interest in its current uranium projects in Saskatchewan. This decision aligns with its broader exploration strategy and capital allocation priorities. As part of the review, the Company's technical team is actively evaluating new uranium opportunities across Canada and the United States, focusing on assets with strong geological potential and favorable economic conditions.

Qualified Person

Mr. R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), an advisor to the Company, is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca.

