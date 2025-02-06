Biovica International: Board Member of Biovica Resigns at Own Request

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica today announces that board member Ulf Jungnelius has resigned from the board at his own request, with immediate effect. Personal reasons are behind the decision.

"Due to my current situation, I am unable to fully participate in the board's work in the way I would like. Therefore, I have chosen to end my assignment," said Ulf Jungnelius.

"We have great respect for Ulf's decision and thank him for his valuable contributions to Biovica," said Lars Holmqvist, Chairman of the Board of Biovica.

After Ulf Jungnelius' departure, the board will consist of six members, thus meeting the requirements of the company's articles of association

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

