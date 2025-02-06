Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it plans an aggressive exploration program on the Nobody Knows claim. The claim is part of a project consisting of 59 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling in excess of 24,000 hectares. All 59 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley.

There are 2 zones on the Nobody Knows claim requiring further work including:

Copper-silver mineralization in felsic volcanic rocks.

Area of gold rich sulphide boulders.

The copper-silver rich mineralization is dominated by bornite, chalcocite and malachite with lesser covellite and chalcopyrite and little to no pyrite. These sulphides constitute from trace to 5% of the rock forming grains, small blebs and veinlets which show strong association with silicification and shearing. Mineralization occurs in weakly sheared andesitic rocks as coarse blebs, as coarse bornite along the contact of narrow quartz veins, as well as crushed sulphide grains in fault zones and coarse blebs in dacitic/ rocks. This mineralization does not contain any appreciable gold but is enriched in silver fitting the model of a red bed type copper-silver mineralized system.

Assay results for the 2024 drill holes are shown below with only results > 1% copper reported:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) g/t Ag % Cu NK-24-01** 66.16 66.77 0.61 72.59 1.64 and 71.83 73.48 1.65 20.97 1.61 NK-24-02** 40.98 42.68 1.71 81.87 1.61 and 52.84 54.57 1.71 12.39 1.52 and 68.60 70.12 1.55 11.1 1.55 NK-24-03** 44.36 44.97 0.61 54.42 3.41 and 50.82 52.38 1.55 18.41 2.26 and 56.92 58.54 1.62 17.81 2.12 and 64.94 76.92 11.98 10.36 1.25 NK-24-04** 40.21 42.80 2.59 15.63 1.42 and 61.59 65.18 3.59 9.80 1.24 and 69.66 76.13 6.46 9.65 1.0 NK-24-05** 58.23 60.98 2.74 1.25 1.29 NK-24-07** 36.74 37.65 0.91 2.37 1.07 NK-24-09** 67.84 69.21 1.37 11.32 1.05 NK-24-10** 89.02 90.55 1.52 10.16 1.12 NK-24-13** 77.80 79.88 2.07 43.48 3.18

** Previously reported January 16 2025

It should be noted that the higher-grade values above occur within much thicker copper-silver intersections. In DDH-NK-24-03, the above 1% intervals occur within a section of 34.23m grading 0.93% Cu and 8.46 g/t Ag. In DDH-NK-24-04, the > 1% copper values occur in an intersection grading 47.6m of 0.47% Cu and 5.33 g/t Ag.

An indicated new VMS zone was located approximately 3 km SW from the Nobody Knows # 2 copper-silver red bed which the Company has been actively drilling. Highlights of the recent discovery exploration include the following:

High values in gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc associated with arsenopyrite and elevated bismuth and cobalt from select grab samples.

Samples consist of sulphide fragments and black pyritic mud within a felsic lapilli tuff.

Samples are from blast rock used to cover road material located along a spur logging trail.

Assay results for the 16 select grab samples are shown below. Sample 24-JN-4 was from a massive sphalerite boulder while sample 24-JN-5 was from a rock that was 0.4 m in diameter. Samples were located in several main areas separated by 200m. Between the 2 areas, a burn pile of waste wood from logging is stacked within a quarry used for road construction. The Company feels that this wood obscures the felsic rock formation. Samples 24-JN-1 to 7 were east of the samples 24-Jn-24-8 to 16 by several hundred meters. A table showing values for these select quarried samples are shown below:



Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % 24-Jn-1 40.24 108 0.86 0.11 0.65 24-Jn-2 28.62 58.99 0.3 0.08 0.55 24-Jn-3 39.03 169 1.226 0.12 0.74 24-Jn-4 17.043 927 2.32 7.93 27.15 24-Jn-5 79.12 690 2.192 3.27 14.22 24-Jn-6 19.33 99.39 0.5 0.11 2.08 24-Jn-7 10.603 178 1.119 0.9 23.36 24-Jn-8 10.655 49.04 0.19 0.18 0.53 24-Jn-9 0.185 3.35 0.043 0.007 0.05 24-Jn-10 40.94 142 0.41 0.11 0.73 24-Jn-11 31.57 96.23 0.41 0.61 1.27 24-Jn-12 34.27 251 1.426 0.23 3.87 24-Jn-13 9.517 168 0.77 0.25 4.33 24-Jn-14 36.59 230 1.613 0.32 4.2 24-Jn-15 50.82 363 1.373 2.02 9.59 24-Jn-16 37.32 159 0.4 0.08 0.18

Note: The samples above were selective in nature and do not necessarily represent the metal content in the located source. The Company feels that the consistent high metal content in a variety of boulders from several locations are highly encouraging and further investigation is warranted.

In addition the following table shows the values for arsenic, bismuth and cobalt as follows:



Bi ppm As ppm Co ppm 24-Jn-1 106.89 >10000 226.6 24-Jn-2 47.09 >10000 150.2 24-Jn-3 186.09 >10000 187.7 24-Jn-4 1673.05 >10000 616 24-Jn-5 688.39 >10000 356.4 24-Jn-6 99.91 >10000 79.9 24-Jn-7 193.99 >10000 154.9 24-Jn-8 49.05 >10000 82 24-Jn-9 3.69 96.8 87.3 24-Jn-10 185.37 >10000 223.8 24-Jn-11 173 >10000 245.2 24-Jn-12 86.71 >10000 161.3 24-Jn-13 109.64 >10000 157.2 24-Jn-14 143.33 >10000 204.2 24-Jn-15 528.04 >10000 289.7 24-Jn-16 165.19 >10000 172.2

Sampling in the area indicates < 100 ppm Arsenic, < 20 ppm bismuth and < 50 ppm cobalt as a comparison to the above anomalous values.

In late October and early November, Decade contracted a geological company to conduct soil and rock sampling in the area of these boulders. Results for the survey did not indicate any obvious anomalous areas.

Plans for 2025 include an airborne survey to identify any EM anomalies on strike with the 2023-2024 drilled copper-silver section as well as sulphide rich boulder area.

Results for the Del Norte drilling are being compiled and will be released when completed.

Samples were analyzed by MSA Labs in their Langley BC facilities.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239867

SOURCE: Decade Resources Ltd.