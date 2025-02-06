OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).In the GreenLipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) is up over 180% at $7.35. Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) is up over 38% at $2.92. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) is up over 32% at $10.49. Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is up over 24% at $3.15. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) is up over 20% at $1.73. TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) is up over 17% at $29.09. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is up over 13% at $28.94. Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) is up over 13% at $1.55. Coherent Corp. (COHR) is up over 12% at $101.60. OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) is up over 11% at $6.70. Upexi, Inc. (UPXI) is up over 8% at $4.00. Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) is up over 6% at $2.05.In the RedPasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is down over 31% at $1.89. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is down over 30% at $60.66. FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) is down over 24% at $31.10. SunCar Technology Group Inc. (SDA) is down over 22% at $6.55. Impinj, Inc. (PI) is down over 21% at $99.50. LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) is down over 20% at $18.00. Matrix Service Company (MTRX) is down over 17% at $11.55. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) is down over 17% at $7.40. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is down over 15% at $26.05. Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) is down over 13% at $2.60. RF Acquisition Corp. (RFAC) is down over 10% at $7.79. Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) is down over 9% at $8.15.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX