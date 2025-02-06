WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.70 to $12.10 per share on revenues between $15.725 billion and $16.125 billion.On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $11.88 per share on revenues of $16.03 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.This revenue guidance assumes just over $100 million of COVID-related revenue step-down, entirely in R&DS, approximately 150 basis points of headwind from foreign exchange, and 100-150 basis points of contribution from acquisitions.The company reaffirms its 2025 outlook of revenue growth at constant currency ex-COVID of 4 to 7 percent, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of up to 20 basis points and adjusted earnings per share growth of 5 to 9 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX